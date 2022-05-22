Daredevil Showrunner Debunks Rumors About His DCEU Future

Marvel Studios recently made headlines with the announcement that the MCU is set to bring Daredevil into his own Disney+ series. Although the series will have a different showrunner and writing team than its Netflix counterpart, Charlie Cox's continuation in the role after Spider-Man: No Way Home will certainly have fans intrigued and ready for more.

Former showrunner Steven DeKnight had pushed for Daredevil to get a fourth season after its abrupt cancellation in 2018. DeKnight's schedule is currently jam-packed, keeping him from returning to his showrunner duties on the revival after leading the way on Season 1 on Netflix, although rumors have hinted towards a potential move for him to the DC Extended Universe.

James Gunn is currently working on that expansion within the DCEU, and some have even believed that he's bringing on DeKnight to work with him on a future project under the Warner Bros. banner. Now, the former Daredevil showrunner has taken to social media to clear up those reports in his own words.

Daredevil Showrunner Clears Up DCEU Reports

Daredevil, Superman

Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight denied the rumors that he's working with James Gunn on the upcoming Amanda Waller show within the DC Extended Universe.

DeKnight replied to a fan on Twitter saying that he was working on the mystery show with Gunn, making it clear that "Those rumors are false."

He also took a broader approach with another fan on the thread, stating for a fact that he's "not currently contracted to do anything in the DC universe."

No DCEU Work for Former Daredevil Leader

While it's unclear what DeKnight has planned for the foreseeable future, he made sure that fans know he isn't involved in any way with anything coming from either Marvel or DC. Even with the expertise that he showed by starting Netflix's Daredevil in 2015, his ties to anything in the DCEU end with these recent posts on Twitter.

There isn't much known about the recently-announced Amanda Waller-focused series other than that it picks up from the end of Peacemaker and again features James Gunn as an executive producer. There are no signs pointing to when it will be released on HBO Max or what kind of story it will tell after Peacemaker and The Suicide Squad, but it will include someone other than DeKnight as its showrunner.

DeKnight has spoken in the past about wanting to take on Henry Cavill's version of Superman in the DC Universe, although that was simply another interaction with a fan on Twitter. For now, though, his schedule remains a mystery as he moves to other projects outside of the comic book movie world.

All three seasons of Daredevil are now streaming on Disney+.