Netflix’s Daredevil Showrunner Breaks Silence on She-Hulk Appearance

Charlie Cox's Daredevil has been a big part of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's marketing, with several trailers teasing his eventual debut in the series. However, the character's appearance in the Disney+ series raised more questions than answers on whether or not the events of Netflix's Daredevil are canon to the MCU.

She-Hulk producer Jessica Gao shared that the series uses its own version of the character that "gets to be a little bit different on [their] show," indicating that this will be a new take on the Marvel hero.

Adding to that point, Cox pointed out that Daredevil: Born Again will not be tied to the Netflix series, describing it as "a new beginning."

Despite those takes, the showrunner of the Netflix series appears to be supportive of this new version of Daredevil after his latest appearance in the MCU series.

Netflix's Daredevil Showrunner Reacts to Daredevil's She-Hulk Appearance

Marvel

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 8.

Throughout the latest episode of She-Hulk, Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters low-key flirted with one another, ultimately ending with the pair deciding to hook up at the latter's apartment.

Netflix's Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight, via Twitter, expressed his excitement on seeing the pair on-screen, admitting that he "could not ship" Murdock and Walters "any harder."

DeKnight also acknowledged the team behind the series for "taking what we did with Daredevil and running with it," clearly indicating that the same elements from Netflix's version are still present:

"SHE-HULK SPOILER!!! I could not ship Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters any harder if I tried. And holy shit, how charming is Charlie Cox? Huge props to the She-Hulk team for taking what we did with Daredevil and running with it. Loved every minute!"

The Marvel showrunner also offered high praise to She-Hulk producer Jessica Gao for "taking such fantastic care of the character:"

"LOVED [Jessica Gao] & company’s reintroduction of Daredevil into the MCU on She-Hulk. Huge congrats! Thanks for taking such fantastic care of the character!"

One of the memorable scenes from Daredevil's appearance in She-Hulk is the fact that he demonstrated some incredible acrobatics.

When a fan pointed out that DeKnight has no problems with this, the showrunner even suggested that Netflix's version would have had "Daredevil doing crazy acrobatics too:"

"Zero problems! And if I had had the money, you bet your ass I would have had Daredevil doing crazy acrobatics too."

Daredevil Showrunner's Support is a Good Sign

The fact that Netflix's Daredevil showrunner Steven DeKnight is openly supporting this new take on the Devil of Hell's Kitchen is a promising sight.

Moreover, DeKnight's acknowledgment that She-Hulk retained elements of Netflix's version of the character is in line with how Marvel addressed the canon debate, stating that “he’s very much the same Matt Murdock audiences have come to know and love over the years.”

One would say that She-Hulk's Daredevil is an upgrade from Netflix's version, especially considering that this character is more agile and appears to be a seasoned veteran when it comes to crime fighting.

In a way, these upgrades effectively supported DeKnight's remark that She-Hulk's creatives took "such fantastic care" of the character.

While this Daredevil still has the same personality and suit (but with a different color), the question remains on whether the events of the Netflix series are canon to the MCU. Hopefully, the 18-episode Daredevil: Born Again has the answer.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's latest episode, featuring Charlie Cox's Daredevil, is now streaming on Disney+.