MCU Daredevil: Best Look at Newest Suit Revealed by Marvel (Photos)

Following three seasons of Daredevil, and one of Defenders on Netflix, with Matt Murdock clad in either the all-red suit or the black ninja-like suit, fans got to see an old-school comics Daredevil look on the live-action hero in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Wearing bright yellow and brown-ish red, the Man Without Fear appeared in She-Hulk wearing his original suit from the comics, one that was abandoned as the character took on a more serious tone in his stories.

It was a fitting shift in the MCU, as Matt was allowed to be goofier and quippier in She-Hulk than in any of his past appearances (barring Spider-Man: No Way Home).

Daredevil: Red and Yellow

Hot Toys, in collaboration with Marvel, released promotional images for a She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Daredevil figure clad in his red-and-yellow suit, giving fans a full and clear look at the outfit's updates.

Marvel Studios

In the streaming series finale, audiences saw Matt in the daytime in his new suit, but only the top half was visible.

Marvel Studios

The other appearances of the look were either at night or from afar (like in the walk of shame scene), making the new toy designs the clearest, most full, and most detailed peek at the suit yet.

Hot Toys

The figure, when viewed at its full height and in stark brightness, shows off its sharp colors, the contrast of the black eyes, and the different pieces of armor Matt wears very clearly.

Hot Toys

This close-up view shows off all the details, such as the yellow stripes and bands on the hands and fingers, and the silver clasps on the belt around the waist.

Hot Toys

Of course, it would not be Matt Murdock without the glasses and cane, the latter is a handy and useful way for him to hide his billy clubs.

Hot Toys

Here, fans can see Matt utilizing the billy clubs as one stick, with another sleek close-up of the suit and weapon.

Hot Toys

Ultimately, Daredevil enthusiasts finally have a crisp view of the flashy-colored suit.

Hot Toys

Will Fans See More of the Suit?

Whether audiences just met Daredevil in She-Hulk, have been die-hard fans of the character since his Netflix series, or knew the comics version of the Devil of Hell's Kitchen first, Daredevil devotees can get excited about the future of this MCU hero.

While reports have claimed he will appear in the upcoming Echo series, fans will certainly see more of Matt in 2024's Daredevil: Born Again.

It is unknown at this point whether Mr, Murdock will be wearing this yellow-and-red version of the devil suit, the all-red one, or the all-black ninja suit, in the new show — perhaps he will wear a combination of the three throughout the run, or a new suit altogether.

Regardless, fans can get excited for more Matt Murdock misadventures when Daredevil: Born Again releases on Disney+ in Spring 2024.