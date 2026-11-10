'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 3 Had Some Problems On Set, And Marvel TV Boss Brad Winderbaum Wishes They Never Got Made Public: 'You Never Want The Behind-The-Scenes Story To Ever Be Told'

Head of Marvel Television Brad Winderbaum finally commented on the behind-the-scenes issues that led to Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane being let go by Marvel Studios in the midst of post-production on the third and final season of the Charlie Cox-led Disney+ series. For the most part, Daredevil: Born Again saw a lot of success on Disney+, leading to fans being utterly shocked when it was announced not only that Season 3 would bring the series to a close, but that showrunner Dario Scardapane had also been let go.

Since Scardapane's departure and Born Again's ending surfaced, rumors have run rampant about what was going on behind the scenes. Finally, in an interview with Brandon Davis on The Brandon Davis Show (as shared via YouTube), Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum pulled back the curtain and revealed everything that was going on leading up to those events.

Specifically, Winderbaum was asked about the cast announcing that they knew Season 3 would be the final installment when Marvel began shooting Born Again Season 3. Winderbaum stated that Marvel intentionally kept everything that was being talked about behind the scenes from fans until it was the right time, including the fact that Season 3 would end the show. Specifically, the Marvel Television boss mentioned that "you never want the behind-the-scenes story to be told," mostly because "it just drives the news:"

"I mean, ideally, you have to make everything in a fantasy world where like no one’s going to find out anything before they watch it on screen, or like… no one’s going to like care about what’s happening behind the scenes. I’ve been around a long time. I’ve seen it all. You never want the behind-the-scenes story to ever be told… especially in this day and age; sometimes it just drives the news."

Winderbaum then addressed the "conflated" reports that have come out regarding Born Again Season 3, essentially saying that none of those rumors have any substance, and that the Disney+ show is being handled the way Marvel and Disney planned all along, with it to "culminate" during Season 3, and for the original Netflix to have three seasons, as well as the Disney+ revival:

"And I think the Season 3 story kind of, it just kind of hit the audience when it did. The information got out when it did and we’re just trying to make the thing. We’re in post every day. Sana [Amanat]’s looking at cuts, as we speak. And so, I think that it got conflated with a few things, but yeah, the plan was always to make a third season, was to culminate it at three, because the way we were looking at it, the original series is three seasons. 'Born Again,' three seasons. They’re kind of like trade paperbacks or collections that you can slot into your shelf as like, these are two three volume sets and then we’ll take a breath and then figure out what’s next. What’s next for the character?"

For reference, the news broke that Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 would be the last installment of the show at the same time that everyone learned of Dario Scardapane's departure from the Disney+ show.

Marvel Television

Because Season 3 was still in the midst of post-production, rumors automatically began flying that Marvel and Disney fired Scardapane, and that there were major creative differences between the showrunner and Marvel, etc. However, many respected and reputable sources have disputed those claims, stating that Scardapane was not fired, but that his contract with Marvel Studios had come to an end.

Because Marvel (which seemingly changes its Disney strategy on a monthly basis) has already confirmed that it is going to cut back on its television front and Born Again Season 3 was already in the final stages of post-production, sources suggest that Marvel and Scardapane came to an agreement that his contract would not be renewed.

Essentially, Winderbaum is addressing these claims and backing up the reports, stating that there was no ill will between Marvel and the Born Again boss, and that because all of the behind-the-scenes talks about Born Again ending with Season 3 were publicized, that caused everything to be blown out of proportion.

Notably, Winderbaum made sure to mention Scardapane by name, alluding that the Born Again Season 3 that is currently in post-production is very much Scardapane's story and vision, and that Marvel Television didn't change that after his departure:

"I mean, (Charlie Cox) puts in the work, too… He doesn’t stop. He’s a machine. And the performances in Season 3 are are so remarkable. I think Dario [Scardapane] hit the story from some really interesting angles and certainly… We’re taking a lot of influence from 'Devil in Cell Block D,' which is such a great story. Plus, we got Bullseye in it and a few other characters I can’t talk about and, of course, the Defenders."

The Marvel Television boss mentioned Scardapane's name once again, talking about how Season 3 is being told through "Dario's Born Again lens:"

"It feels like it’s in that 'Born Again' lens, Dario’s 'Born Again' lens. All these characters are, like in the best of the MCU when the characters pass between filmmakers, just like when the characters pass between artists and writers in the comics, they’re kind of relensed and reshaped by a different worldview. And it feels like that 'Born Again' world that I think really flourished at the end of Season 2 and hits some great heights in Season 3."

So, it seems as though, at least according to Brad Winderbaum's own words, that Dario Scardapane was not in a bad place with Marvel or Disney executives, and that he did not do anything to get himself in trouble. His departure is seemingly a simple case of his contract expiring, and Disney and Marvel saying, "Okay, the show is pretty much over anyway, so there's really no reason to renew the contract."

This is not the first time Born Again has had behind-the-scenes issues. Before a single episode of the series ever even hit Disney+, the show went through an entire creative overhaul, with nearly every person of importance being fired and the story going in an entirely different direction.

It was at that point that Scardapane was brought on, so Marvel is likely nothing but thankful for everything that he did to essentially save the series.

What Happens to Daredevil Now?

Marvel Television

While Brad Winderbaum's quotes were extremely eye-opening regarding what happened with Daredevil: Born Again Season 3 behind the scenes, one of the most important tidbits he included was about the future of Daredevil as a character in the MCU.

Specifically, Winderbaum mentioned that, following the release of Born Again Season 3, Marvel will "take a breath and then figure out what’s next" rgarding Marr Murdock. So, it is entirely possible that fans won't see Daredevil for a little while.

The extent of that gap remains to be seen, and fans will likely have a better idea of what the future will look like once Born Again Season 3 is on Disney+ in 2027, but as of right now, everyone should prepare for the possibility that, after Born Again ends with Season 3, Matt Murdock may not be featured in the MCU for a little while.