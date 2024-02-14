Is Clueless' 2024 Sequel With Kiernan Shipka Real or Fake? New Movie Speculation Explained

Promotion for a Clueless sequel has fans anticipating the return of Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd, along with actress Kiernan Shipka in the lead role.

Clueless Sequel Rumors Explained

A poster for a sequel to 1995's Clueless has been circulating online with fans expecting the new film to release in June 2024.

The viral poster shows Kiernan Shipka, who is known for Mad Men and July 2024's Twisters, by a candy-pink car on what appears to be a Beverly Hills street.

Clueless' Alicia Silverstone, wearing her character's signature yellow outfit, and MCU star Paul Rudd can also be seen in the background below:

Facebook

The poster promising the sequel's June 2024 release also came with the following synopsis:

"Dive into the fabulously fun world of 'Clueless,' where Kiernan Shipka shines as Cherry, the stylish yet aimless daughter of the iconic Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and Josh (Paul Rudd). As Cherry navigates life with her special edition Pink Tesla, shopping sprees, and endless hangouts, her parents concoct a charmingly quirky plan to kickstart her career in the dazzling realm of Artists and Entertainers. Catch this lighthearted sequel to the 1995 classic in theaters June 2024, and join the next generation of fashion, fun, and finding one's path."

So, is this poster legit? Is a Clueless sequel set to release in June of 2024?

In the words of Cher Horowitz? As if!

The Facebook page that created and shared the poster is satirical and has created various fake movie posters in the past.

Will Clueless Ever Get a Sequel?

While there are no real plans for a Clueless sequel in 2024, that is not to say there have not been spin-offs or even recent efforts to revisit the hit teen film.

A year after Clueless' theatrical release, a three-season sitcom of the same name premiered on ABC but without Alicia Silverstone and Paul Rudd.

Then, fast-forward to October 2019 when there were actual plans for a rebooted television series based on the 1995 movie.

According to a report from Deadline, the hourlong show would've been set in 2020 with an elevator pitch described as "Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video."

The show would have focused on Cher's best friend Dionne, originally played by Stacey Dash, stepping into Cher's top role in the social hierarchy amid her best friend's mysterious disappearance.

However, in May 2021, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Peacock opted to pass on the Dionne-centric reboot with plans for a different direction.

Still, that is not the last fans have heard or seen of Clueless.

In 2023, Alicia Silverstone finally reprised her role as Cher in a Rakuten Super Bowl commercial showing the star revisiting certain locations and moments from the original film.

Silverstone later commented on whether she would return for a literal sequel in the future to Variety, noting how people have been asking about a second film "since the movie happened" and appreciating how audiences "still love that movie:"

“I think people are talking about a [sequel] all the time at all times since the movie happened. Has it been 30 years yet? That always is a fun conversation. It’s so lovely to see how people still love that movie. It’s very nice.”

The original 1995 Clueless is streaming now on Paramount+ and is available for rent and purchase through most online platforms.