Clue TV Show Gets Cancelled (Exclusive)

An animated Clue TV series that has been in the works for years is no longer happening.

Fox Entertainment announced in 2021 that it was developing an animated series based on Hasbro's murder mystery board game. In partnership with eOne and Bento Box, Fox Entertainment was developing the series.

A year later, in 2022, writer and actor Dewayne Perkins was attached to write and produce the animated Clue series, and Tim Story came on board as an executive producer.

Clue TV Show Writer Confirms Cancelation

Clue

While speaking to The Direct in an interview about Apple TV+'s The Studio, Dewayne Perkins confirmed that his Clue TV series had been canceled.

The actor addressed confusion about an IMDb credit that says he is a writer on a Clue movie, clarifying that he was not attached to the film but was a writer on the animated Clue TV series instead. When asked whether that series was still happening, Perkins stated it wasn't.

Perkins did not give a reason for the show's cancellation. However, it may have something to do with a shift in licensing rights for the Clue IP.

The animated Clue TV series was in development at Fox, but in 2024, the film and TV rights to Clue moved to Sony. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hasbro closed a new deal with TriStar Pictures and Sony Pictures Television to develop new film and TV adaptations of Clue.

This transfer in rights shelved another high-profile Clue film adaptation with Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman attached.

Hasbro seemingly wanted to start fresh by signing over the Clue rights to Sony, which appears to have halted all progress on previous adaptations of the board game.

Will a Clue Movie or Show Ever Happen?

The last time Clue was adapted for the screen was in Jonathan Lynn's 1985 film, starring Tim Curry and Christopher Lloyd. While many have tried, a new adaptation has failed to get off the ground.

Nothing has officially moved into development in the 12 months since Sony inked the Clue deal with Hasbro.

Insider Jeff Sneider reported in September 2024 that Zach Cregger (Barbarian) was negotiating to direct a new Clue film for Sony, with a script written by John Wick Chapter 4 and Rebel Moon's Shay Hatten.

However, according to Sneider, Cregger has since left the new Clue film over a budget dispute and is instead focusing on a new Resident Evil adaptation for Sony (which the director provided an update on at CinemaCon).

This leaves the directing chair open on Sony's Clue film. Meanwhile, there has been no talk of a new Clue TV series. Only time will tell whether Sony will be the studio that successfully brings Clue to life on screen again.