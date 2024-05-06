Clarkson's Farm Season 3 Part 2: Release Date & Time of Final Episodes (Confirmed)

Fans know when Part 2 of Clarkson's Farm Season 3 arrives on Amazon Prime Video.

The British TV documentary series that follows Jeremy Clarkson's experiences running Diddly Squat Farm in the Cotswolds first premiered in 2021.

Following a record-breaking Season 2, the first four episodes of Season 3 debuted on May 3.

Clarkson's Farm Season 3, Part 2 Release Confirmed

Following the release of the first four episodes of Clarkson's Farm Season 3, Episodes 5 through 8 are confirmed to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, May 10 at 12 a.m. BST in the UK.

As for US audiences, all four new episodes are expected to be released on the platform Thursday, May 9 at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

According to Prime Video's press release, the latest season of the British farming series involves several challenges and shows how the Diddly Squat Farm team strives to overcome them.

Someone new is also expected to join the show's returning cast, which includes Jeremy Clarkson, Lisa, Cheerful Charlie, Kaleb, and others.

More Episodes of Clarkson's Farm To Come

Even though the extent of Season 3 has yet to air, Amazon Prime Video (as reported by Deadline) renewed the show for a fourth season in November 2023.

While Season 4's release date hasn't been announced, Jeremy Clarkson told the Daily Mail that shooting is already underway.

If Season 4 follows the same production timeline as Season 3, a new batch of episodes can premiere in early to mid-2025.

Part 1 of Clarkson's Farm Season 3 is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video. Part 2 arrives on Friday, May 10.