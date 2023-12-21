The cast of Netflix's Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is filled with exciting newcomers and veteran stars.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is a new teen drama that premiered on the streaming service on December 20. It revolves around the titular character's journey of exploring the ups and downs of high school.

Every Main Actor & Character in Cindy la Regia: The High School Years

Michelle Pellicer - Cindy

Michelle Pellicer

Michelle Pellicer brings Cindy, aka Cynthia Garza, to life in Cindy la Regia: The High School Years.

Cindy only has one goal: taking over the world (not literally, but figuratively). However, she has to overcome the challenges of high school first.

The titular character will stop at nothing to achieve her goal. Despite being crowned as the queen of the Monterrey Casino gala, Cindy's life turns upside down when an inappropriate picture of her goes viral.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is Pellicer's first major acting credit after only starring in a short film called Pinky Promise in 2020.

Luciana Vale - Angie

Luciana Vale

Luciana Vale joins the cast of Cindy la Regia: The High School Years as Angie, Cindy's cousin who is sent to live with her after she (accidentally) sets her mother's boyfriend's car on fire back home.

Angie is a rebellious teenager who develops a strong bond with Cindy and her friends. She is also a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Vale's other notable roles include appearances in MexZombies and Sobreviviendo Mis XV.

Anxel García - Lucía

Anxel García

Lucía (played by Anxel García) is Cindy's best friend who develops feelings for her boyfriend, Max.

Lu and Cindy have a close bond, but the trust between the two gets broken when Max kisses the former.

Like Michelle Pellicer, Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is Anxel Garcia's first major acting role.

Carola Cuarón - Tere

Carola Cuarón

Tere is one of Cindy's friends whom Angie is attracted to. Carola Cuarón plays the character.

Despite Angie's feelings for her, Tere reveals that she wants to be a nun someday.

Cuarón is known for her roles in God Is a Bullet and La Reina del Sur.

Vincent Webb - Max

Vincent Webb

Vincent Webb's Max is Cindy's boyfriend.

While Cindy thinks that Max is the one who leaked her inappropriate picture online, he tells her that it wasn't him. Instead, Max reveals that he lost his phone in the days leading up to the gala.

Webb reunites with Luciana Vale after starring alongside one another in MexZombies. The actor's other acting credit is his role as Oscarito in Somos.

Gustavo Cruz - Juancho

Gustavo Cruz

Gustavo Cruz is Juancho in Cindy la Regia: The High School Years.

Juancho is Brenda's brother who later becomes Cindy's tutor. During Juancho's tutorial sessions with Cindy, the pair develop a strong bond even though the latter has a boyfriend.

Aside from starring in the Netflix series, Cruz is known for his roles in Limite and Muerte al verano.

Mario Loria - Jesus Garza

Mario Loria

Jesus Garza (played by Mario Loria) is Cindy's father and Caroline's husband.

Jesus is a proud parent and conservative father who only wants the best for his daughter.

Loria is best known for his role as Adrián Zurita in El Maleficio. The actor also appeared in Acapulco and Narcos: Mexico.

Janneth Villareal - Carolina Garza

Janneth Villareal

Janneth Villareal plays Carolina Graza, Cindy's mother and Jesus' wife.

As a mom, Carolina is strict yet compassionate. She is also conservative like Jesus, resulting in a clash between her and Cindy due to her relationship with Max.

Villareal has credits in La Desalmada, Contratiempo, and Entre canibales.

Carla Medina - Directora Mari Carmen

Carla Medina

Mari Carmen is the director of San Pedro High School and is played on-screen by Carla Medina.

After Cindy's inappropriate picture is accidentally released to the public, Mari tells her that what happened isn't her fault and that she can always count on her.

Medina's past roles include playing characters in Viva High School Musical, Ojos de Mujer, and Yo quisiera.

Nahuel Escobar - Profesor Esteban

Nahuel Escobar

Nahuel Escobar is part of the Cindy la Regia: The High School Years cast as Professor Esteban, Cindy's advanced mathematics teacher.

During the first day of class, Professor Esteban catches Cindy texting Max during roll call. Esteban is secretly admiring Cindy from afar, which eventually results in an explosive fiasco in the high school.

Escobar previously appeared in High Heat, Los Justicieros, and A ti te queria encontrar.

Verónica Mendiola - Brenda

Verónica Mendiola

Verónica Mendiola's Brenda is Juancho's sister, Cindy's friend, and Angie's soccer teammate.

In the series, Brenda is not a fan of the LGBTQIA+ community, causing a rift between her and Angie.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is Verónica Mendiola's first major acting gig.

Daria Alicia - Regina

Daria Alicia

Daria Alicia plays Regina Villareal, the past winner of the Monterrey Casino pageant, the school's self-proclaimed queen bee, and Cindy's bully.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years also marks Alicia's first major acting gig.

Vianney Martínez - Barbie Martínez

Vianney Martínez

Barbie Martinez (played by Vianney Martínez) is one of Cindy's classmates.

The latest Netflix series is Martinez's first major acting role.

Paty González - Barbie González

Paty González

Paty González plays Barbie González, one of Cindy's classmates and Regina's friends who occasionally bullies the titular character.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is González's first major acting credit.

Adriana Gutti - Fabiana

Adriana Gutti

Adriana Gutti plays Fabiana, the team captain of Angie's soccer team who clashes with her over her sexuality.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is Gutti's first notable acting credit.

Cindy la Regia: The High School Years is now streaming on Netflix.