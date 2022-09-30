Christian Bale Has 1 Star Wars Role In Mind

Christian Bale is back in the public eye thanks to his run with Marvel Studios in July 2022, where he played the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in Thor: Love and Thunder. He became one of the highlights of a film that was largely seen as a critical disappointment, getting the chance to deliver a terrifying performance opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's Gods of Thunder.

Bale is also highly praised for his performance on the DC side of things, with his run as Bruce Wayne in Christopher Nolan's Dark Knight trilogy still earning acclaim a decade after it concluded.

Even for everything Bale has accomplished in his career, one franchise he hasn't yet joined is Lucasfilm and Disney's Star Wars saga, which continues to expand on Disney+ while its theatrical return is still some time away. Recently, Bale looked at the idea of joining the galaxy far, far away, although the role he would want to play isn't exactly the one that most fans would expect from the Oscar-winner.

Christian Bale Wants Specific Star Wars Role

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, actor Christian Bale shared his thoughts on joining the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars

Bale admitted that he had always wanted a background Star Wars role as a character like a Stormtrooper who "(hits his) head on a door or something." However, he also shared that it would be a "delight" to play a more substantial Star Wars part than that, noting that he still possesses his Star Wars action figures from his childhood:

"All I ever wanted in Star Wars was to be in a Star Wars outfit and hit my head on a door or something as I walked through. The real nerds who watched Star Wars way too many times always knew about that one scene where the Stormtrooper hits his head on the door as he comes through. I wanted to be that guy. That was it. But look, if I’m fortunate enough to be more than that, oh man, yeah. What a delight that would be. I’ve still got the figures from when I was little. I also know Kathy Kennedy very well because she was working with Spielberg when I did Empire of the Sun, and now, she runs the Star Wars universe."

Will Bale Get His Star Wars Moment?

Star Wars is known for bringing in huge names from Hollywood to play only minor roles in the intergalactic franchise - some of whose faces are never even seen on screen. The most recent of these was Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea appearing in Obi-Wan Kenobi, although Spider-Man composer Michael Giacchino and even The Mandalorian creator Dave Filoni.

Should Bale get his moment in the franchise, it doesn't seem like he would have many demands for screen time or a big role, rather preferring to be more in the background of the action. He even references the fan-favorite moment from 1977's Episode IV: A New Hope, when a Stormtrooper smashes his head against a door in the Death Star as he walks under it.

Even with Bale's desire to play a role like that, the only avenue right now to make it happen would be with one of the upcoming Disney+ shows, considering that there won't be any big-screen movies released for a long time. Hopefully, that time will come soon so that Bale can get one of the greatest trifectas of franchises under his belt in Marvel, DC, and Star Wars.