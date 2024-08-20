HBO's new Chimp Crazy series is officially out as fans look ahead to its schedule for future episodes' release dates.

Chimp Crazy centers around former nurse Tonia Haddix who changed careers and became an exotic animal broker with a particular love for chimpanzees.

This puts her in some serious hot water with animal rights groups as the series highlights her bond with these animals and the risks people take by keeping them as domesticated pets.

HBO shared a press release confirming the schedule for the new Chimp Crazy docuseries, which airs on HBO before heading to streaming on Max.

Episode 1 is already streaming on Max, and the next three entries will all air on HBO on the next three Sunday nights at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Episode 1 - "Monkey Love:" Sunday, August 18

Episode 2 - "Gone Ape:" Sunday, August 25

Episode 3 - "Head Shot:" Sunday, September 1

Episode 4 - "Fantasy Island:" Sunday, September 8

What Will Happen in Chimp Crazy?

Developed by the same crew that made 2020's highly controversial Tiger King series, Chimp Crazy shows a woman who truly loves chimpanzees but to somewhat disturbing levels.

The show's trailer showed Haddix caring for over half a dozen chimps in her own private compound, raising them as her own personal pets with no intention of letting them be taken by anybody. This all takes place at the Missouri Primate Foundation in Festus, Missouri.

Upcoming episodes will show Haddix's intense battle with PETA when they launch an investigation into Tonka, a former Hollywood actor chimp who goes missing. It gets particularly hairy when looking at past similar investigations, as one chimp nearly killed another woman in a similar instance.

Fans will also see X2 star Alan Cumming get involved in future weeks, as he has a special relationship with Tonka and later offers a reward for the chimp's location.

Chimp Crazy promises to be an emotionally charged adventure as Maddix's way of life takes center stage, providing a unique look into animal safety and care.

