After OWN made a frustrating decision to delay Ready to Love Season 10, Episode 7's debut, the new episode's release date was finally confirmed.

Developed by The Color Purple producer Oprah Winfrey's OWN network, Season 10's first episodes began airing in February 2025. Unfortunately, the series then went on an unexpected break after Episode 6 — a highly unusual occurrence during this series' 10-year run.

OWN

Set from a male perspective, Ready to Love puts the spotlight on successful Black men and women in their 30s and 40s as they court one another for a chance at love.

In an interview on The Steve Harvey Morning Show, Ready to Love executive producer Will Packer addressed the unexpected delay in the release of Season 10, Episode 7.

Admitting that his social media has been going crazy, he explained that the delay is "a network decision" rather than something he and host Thomas "Tommy" Miles wanted to do. However, he was ok with the move considering the success the show has had:

"My social media's on fire, and not in a good way! They're looking for me! And the reality is that this is a network decision, not Tommy and I, but when you have a show that’s this big, and y’all know, we are now the #1 and longest-running Black dating show on all of television. That’s a big deal!"

However, he provided specifics on the return, saying Love is Blind Season 10, Episode 7 is set to air on August 1, 2025.

Calling the decision "something that the network is behind," Tucker made sure fans knew they would "not be disappointed" with what's coming:

"But here’s what I will tell you, ok? We’re coming back August 1, and you will not be disappointed, I promise you, you’re gonna see why. And it is something that the network is behind, and they’re so excited about it, and so they did extend it. So, all my 'Ready to Love' fans, we appreciate y’all sticking with us, but we’re coming back strong August 1, exactly, at the end right there, August 1, and we’ll be here before you know it, and we’re gonna come back strong, so we appreciate y’all."

Unfortunately, while fans know when Ready to Love Season 10 is ready to return, many are not happy with the delay in Episode 7's release.

One Reddit user shared complaints from fans about the networks seemingly wanting to capitalize on ratings potential rather than simply giving viewers what they want.

Another user told OWN to "fix it" while sharing the news about the August 1 release date

Considering the outcry from this release gap decision, it's unlikely that OWN will choose to do another long mid-season break for any future seasons of Ready to Love.

See more on other reality shows making their return in 2025 here.