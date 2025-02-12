Captain America: Brave New World Soundtrack Released: Listen to Every Song (Kendrick, M.O.P & More)

The soundtrack for Captain America: Brave New World has been revealed ahead of the film's release date on February 14.

Marvel Studios movies have been known for including epic needle drops, such as Led Zeppeline's "Immigrant Song" in Thor: Ragnarok and Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain" in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and that will continue in Captain America: Brave New World.

Captain America: Brave New World Song List Features Kendrick Lamar, Tame Impala & More

Marvel Studios

The track list for the licensed songs in Captain America: Brave New World has been revealed and it includes hits from Tame Impala and recent Super Bowl halftime show performer, Kendrick Lamar.

The soundtrack features seven songs which are listed below:

"Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory)" - M.O.P.

"Elephant" - Tame Impala

"Natural Born Winner" - Ziggy Sullivin

"Get It Done" - Blackway

"Mr. Blue" - The Fleetwoods

"Keep on Movin'" - B. Stew

"i" - Kendrick Lamar

What Captain America: Brave New World's Soundtrack Means For the MCU Film

While it's hard to get an understanding of when these songs might be featured during Captain America: Brave New World there are still some interesting takeaways.

For starters, many of the songs are written or performed by black artists which goes hand-in-hand thematically with the new MCU movie being led by the first black Captain America.

The style of music across the seven songs shifts from hip-hop to rap and pop, but one outlier is "Mr Blue" by The Fleetwoods which was an American band that rose to prominence in the 1960s. The style of the song harkens back to something that may have been played by Steve Rogers, which could hint at there being a reference to his era at some point during Captain America 4.

Kendrick Lamar is an MCU regular at this point, having produced the soundtrack for Black Panther (which also earned the artist an Oscar). Lamar's song "N95" was also used in Captain America: Brave New World's trailer, so it's not all that surprising he features on the main soundtrack too.

Captain America: Brave New World will be released in theatres on Friday, February 14.