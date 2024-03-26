Why Does Netflix Only Have 4 Seasons of Brooklyn 99?

Netflix now hosts a few seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and many wonder why it's only Seasons 1-4.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran from 2013 to 2021 with stars like Andy Samberg and Terry Crews, earning massive success with 11 Emmy nominations and two wins over its eight seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, only Seasons 1-4 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine became available on Netflix on February 26.

Brooklyn 99's First Four Seasons Streaming on Netflix

NBC

Although Brooklyn Nine-Nine is now streaming on Netflix, the only seasons available to watch as of writing are Season 1 to Season 4.

This is likely due to licensing exclusivity issues for the show, as all eight seasons are already streaming on Peacock.

Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine after Season 5 in 2018, but only one day later, NBC picked the series up for Season 6 and developed the story until its permanent end in 2021's Season 8. NBCUniversal-produced shows almost always move to Peacock for their streaming runs, and this is what happened for all eight seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Unfortunately, this does not fully explain why Season 5 is not on Netflix, as Fox also produced that season before the move to NBC. This season could potentially come to Netflix at a later date, although there is no public information available about that decision yet.

How To Watch All 8 Seasons of Brooklyn 99 on Netflix

Although the United States is missing half of the show's seasons, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is streaming in its entirety on Netflix in both Canada and the United Kingdom.

A VPN is the best option for those who want to use Netflix for their Nine-Nine viewing experience.

Viewers can install a VPN on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer via services such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark. This service is not free, although specific subscription fees vary depending on the company.

Once the VPN is installed, users can change their network location to the U.K. or Canada, access Now TV, and immediately dive into Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The first four seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are now streaming on Netflix, and all eight seasons are available on Peacock.

Read more about other trending projects on Netflix:

On the Line Movie's Wild Ending Explained - Mel Gibson Film Meaning

Daphne Abdela Today: Where Is She Now? Homicide New York Criminal Breakdown

Full Cast of Buying Beverly Hills Season 2: Meet the Real People In New 2024 Episodes

Is Tyson's Run a True Story? What's Real vs. Fake In Tyson Hollerman Movie