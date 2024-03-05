The newest British historical drama series titled Mary & George was recently released in the UK. Many are wondering when it will be available to watch in the United States, specifically if it will be on Netflix.

Although only one episode of the series has been released to the public, Mary & George opened to a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the biggest and most anticipated projects of the year thus far.

Starring Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, the show follows the Countess of Buckingham and her son, George Villiers, as she grooms him to become King James VI and I's lover in order to gain riches and political power.

Will Mary & George Be Released on Netflix?

Mary & George

All seven episodes of Mary & George premiered on Tuesday, March 5 in the UK on Sky Atlantic and Now TV, but those who live in the United States are not currently able to view it on any streaming service.

Many were hoping to be able to view it on Netflix, but unfortunately for those subscribers, it will not be released on the streaming platform.

Instead, Mary & George will be made available to watch on Starz beginning April 5, one full month after its premiere in the UK.

Anyone with a standard Starz subscription will be able to watch the series on April 5 when it is released.

How Can Viewers Watch Mary & George Before April 5?

Due to its stellar critical praise and word-of-mouth from those who live in the UK, many who reside in other parts of the world can't wait to get their hands on Mary & George.

Fortunately, there is a way around having to wait until April 5, and that cheat code is a VPN.

A VPN can be installed on an electronic device such as a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or computer through services such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark. However, they do cost a subscription fee.

After installing the VPN, the user can then change their network location to the UK, access Now TV, and then watch Mary & George immediately.

Mary & George was released in the UK on Tuesday, March 5. The series will be available to stream in the United States on April 5 on Starz.