Where to Watch Mothers' Instinct 2024 Movie - Theater & Streaming Release Details

Mothers' Instinct could be one of the biggest thrillers of 2024, but many fans (especially in the United States) do not know if they can watch it in theaters or if it will come to a streaming service.

Starring Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain, Mothers' Instinct follows two women who have a falling out after tragedy strikes one of their families.

The film is a remake of Olivier Masset-Depasse's 2018 French picture of the same name, which was based on Barbara Abel's Mothers' Instinct novel, a work that was released in 2012.

As of writing, 2024's Mothers' Instinct has already been released in some markets while many fans still wait for it to be released in other parts of the world.

Where Can I Watch Mothers' Instinct in Theaters?

Although many people have already seen Mothers' Instinct, the film has still not been released in the United States.

It is expected to hit theaters soon, but there is still no official date for when those in the U.S. can expect to see it.

As mentioned, Mothers' Instinct was already released in theaters in some countries. For example, it first premiered on March 8 in Lithuania and then in the United Kingdom and Ireland nearly three weeks later on March 27.

According to Variety, Mothers' Instinct will be officially released in China on May 24, so the United States release date could be sooner rather than later.

Can I Stream Mothers' Instinct Online?

Since Mothers' Instinct has been out in other countries for over two months, many wonder if it can be streamed anywhere.

Unfortunately, the film is not on any streaming service in any country, so that is not an option, but it could be added to one of them sometime in the future.

However, it has been released digitally in the United Kingdom, potentially opening up one option for fans to see the thriller.

If someone were to use a VPN such as NordVPN, ExpressVPN, or Surfshark, they could change their location to the United Kingdom and possibly purchase Mothers' Instinct digitally, granting the user access to the film.

It is important to mention that the user's location must stay in the United Kingdom for them to be able to watch the film. If the location was changed, the movie was purchased, and the VPN was turned off, the movie would not be accessible.

However, with any luck, Mothers' Instinct will be released in theaters in the United States sometime over the next few months, and it could even potentially be streaming by the end of the year.