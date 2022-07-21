Brie Larson Reacts to Doctor Strange 2's Captain Marvel Photos

In the months before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans were frantically speculating which Marvel heroes would show up. Earth-838's Illuminati delivered on many of those hopes with the MCU debut of Mr. Fantastic, Professor X, and Black Bolt, on top of Variants of Baron Mordo, Peggy Carter, and Maria Rambeau - who replaced Carol Danvers as Captain Marvel.

Lashana Lynch debuted as Carol Danvers' US Air Force best friend Maria Rambeau in 2019's Captain Marvel. Years later, WandaVision revealed Rambeau went on to found SWORD and tragically pass away from cancer during the Blip, leaving behind her daughter, Monica.

Not only is Earth-616's Maria Rambeau now gone due to her illness, but Earth-838's Variant also met her demise in Multiverse of Madness during her fight with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch.

Now, months after making her heroic debut as a member of the Illuminati, Lynch offered a behind-the-scenes look at her Captain Marvel Variant.

Captain Marvel Actress Reacts to Doctor Strange 2 Photos

In a recent Instagram post, Maria Rambeau actress Lashana Lynch shared a behind-the-scenes look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in which she played Earth-838's Captain Marvel.

The actress offered a look at her Captain Marvel suit behind-the-scenes of the production. Unlike Black Bolt - whose suit was created via CGI - Rambeau's suit was a practical creation.

Lynch shared a before-and-after CGI shot of her fight with the Scarlet Witch, highlighting the apparatus used to fly her toward Elizabeth Olsen on her.

The Captain Marvel star showcased a close-up look at her make-up in which she is coated in injuries and blue Kree blood. Rambeau's severely injured state was never actually shown in Multiverse of Madness, likely out of being considered too brutal or morbid for the PG-13 audience.

Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson reacted to the shots of her MCU co-star with an excited "YESSSSSSSS!!!"

WandaVision star Teyonah Parris, who plays Maria's grown-up daughter Monica, reacted with similar energy to Larson: "Yaaaaaaassss!!! Aaaaaaaaayyyy!!!!"

Captain Marvel Co-Stars Stick Together

With The Marvels taking place in the modern-day, years after Maria Rambeau's death, Lashana Lynch probably won't be back for the Captain Marvel follow-up. Even though her mother will be absent, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau will take on a starring role alongside Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel and Brie Larson's Captain Marvel.

WandaVision intriguingly hinted at some tension between Monica and Carol which has developed since they first met in the '90s during her childhood. Avengers: Endgame revealed Captain Marvel spent much of the Blip off-world dealing with cosmic threats, perhaps leading Monica to resent her for her absence during Maria's final years.

Nonetheless, Parris and Larson's reactions to Lynch's post appear to indicate the MCU stars share an off-screen friendship. Even though Parris plays Lynch's in-universe daughter, the actresses have never actually appeared alongside each other, but perhaps they met on the set of The Marvels in a flashback sequence with the mother-daughter duo.

Whatever the future may hold for Maria Rambeau in the MCU, at least Lynch had the opportunity to return as a Captain Marvel Variant for the Doctor Strange sequel. After Scarlet Witch crushed the Protector of the Cosmos under a statue, who knows what that means for the future of Earth-838 as it's now been left without its most powerful heroes?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is streaming now on Disney+.