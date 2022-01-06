Disney Reveals Which Upcoming Boba Fett Episode Dave Filoni Wrote

Star Wars' biggest year yet is finally underway, with The Book of Boba Fett now streaming new episodes on Disney+. First teased over a year ago in a post-credits scene following The Mandalorian Season 2's finale, the series sees Boba Fett attempt to conquer the Tatooine underworld by occupying the power vacuum left by Jabba the Hutt. Through two episodes, fans have seen how the former bounty hunter's time was spent in the years following his presumed demise in Return of the Jedi.

As always, in the thick of the creative action is Dave Filoni. The Man in the Cowboy Hat delivered two beloved animated series in The Clone Wars and Rebels before joining forces with Jon Favreau to executive produce The Mandalorian, a jump to live-action that Star Wars fans have been thrilled with.

Having served as the apprentice of George Lucas, Filoni demonstrates a profound understanding of the philosophy behind Star Wars, as well as an expertise on all details within the galaxy far, far away. He's also served as a writer for The Mandalorian and directed the episodes he's penned, including Season 2's "Chapter 13" that saw the live-action debut of Ahsoka Tano.

It was revealed several months back that Filoni would be directing an episode of The Book of Boba Fett, though his status as a writer was left uncertain. Disney has now shared that Filoni was involved in the writing process, and for which episode.

Dave Filoni Writes Boba Fett Chapter 6

Star Wars

A production listing for The Book of Boba Fett officially released by Disney confirms that Dave Filoni served as a writer for Episode 6, set to debut on Disney+ on February 2, 2022.

Filoni shares credit with series executive producer Jon Favreau, who wrote the rest of the episodes in the series.

The Penultimate Chapter

With The Book of Boba Fett's first season being just seven episodes, Dave Filoni will be overseeing the events that lead directly into the finale.

Given that Filoni is listed as a director for the series and wrote the episodes he helmed for The Mandalorian, it stands to reason that he'll also be directing Chapter 6 of Boba Fett. This will be the first time Filoni shares writing duties with Favreau, as he had previously been given sole credit for his work. While the duo were undoubtedly working in tandem while Filoni wrote his stories for The Mandalorian, it appears they had an even tighter process with Boba Fett.

It's worth noting that Filoni was the one who brought Boba Fett and Tatooine back into live-action in the first place, as he wrote and directed "Chapter 5" of The Mandalorian -- which also introduced Fett's new partner in crime, Fennec Shand. The seeds for The Book of Boba Fett were planted several years ago, and whatever Filoni serves up in his turn with the series will have been a long time coming.

While Favreau has done the bulk of the writing for the MandoVerse, Filoni is often mentioned as having final say on ideas and can exercise veto powers if something doesn't line up with other Star Wars storytelling. Now that Boba Fett's first season of production has completed, Filoni is in the midst of pre-production for Star Wars: Ahsoka - which he's serving as the lone writer for and producing alongside Favreau. Also in the cards is The Mandalorian Season 3, which should be in the middle of production and will likely see both back at the writer's table and in the director's chair.

New episodes of The Book of Boba Fett stream Wednesday's on Disney+.