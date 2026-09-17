Blue Ridge Season 3 May Happen On One Condition Following Prime Video Series Release, Says Star Tom Proctor

Tom Proctor revealed the path Blue Ridge will take to a possible Season 3 renewal on Prime Video (and it's simpler than fans think). Blue Ridge revolves around a small-town Appalachian crime drama that began as a 2020 movie, premiered as a series on INSP in 2024, and has since found a new home on Amazon Prime Video. It follows Sheriff Justin Wise (Johnathon Schaech) as he deals with local crime, family feuds and secrets, and mysterious killings in the small North Carolina mountain town while trying to rebuild a life near his ex-wife, Elli (Sarah Lancaster). Blue Ridge Season 2's eight-episode run, which ran from July 9 through September 6, 2026, expanded the threats to include bounty hunters, drug operations, and a finale landslide that brought everyone in the town together (albeit briefly). This is why the anticipation for Season 3 is high, considering that the show just finished a stronger second season.

Prime Video has yet to renew Blue Ridge for a potential Season 3, but star Tom Proctor, who plays the charming local Jeremiah Wade, led a social media campaign to boost the show's chances of renewal by urging fans to watch both seasons to increase viewership. On his official Facebook account, Proctor admitted, "If enough people watch it, they'll be coming for Season 3:"

"OK, y’all have been asking me about season three. Well here’s how you can help make that happen watch season one and two on Amazon prime if enough people watch it, they’ll be coming for season three it’s a great little series. You’ll love it anyway."

Tom Proctor's latest post makes clear that Blue Ridge Season 3 will happen only on one condition: increased viewership in exchange for renewal.

In a separate INSP social media post, fans of the original network for Blue Ridge are also asking about a third season. One fan praised Season 2, admitting that they can't wait for Season 3, and the admin of the INSP account liked this comment, asking about the follow-up. While liking Season 3 comments is not a green light, it cements the idea that Blue Ridge's original home is closely watching the demand, and this could play a role in renewal talks.

Prime Video is also subtly doing the work Proctor is counting on. Following Season 2's run on INSP, Blue Ridge broke into Prime Video's U.S. Top 10 TV charts, initially starting at the 8th spot before securing 7th place based on FlixPatrol data rankings as of September 17. Being part of the Top 10 alongside much bigger titles like Reacher Season 4, Off Campus, and Sterling Point means there is real demand for Blue Ridge, placing it high on the renewal list for Prime Video and INSP.

Blue Ridge was renewed for Season 2 in August 2024, months after its finale that premiered in May. News of a Season 3 renewal could be announced at any time in the coming months, since the finale aired on September 6.

Why Blue Ridge Deserves a Season 3 (It's One of the Best Shows Right Now)

Prime Video

While some fans are comparing Blue Ridge to Yellowstone and CBS' Marshals, its Season 2 run proved that it can stand on its own, which explains why it deserves another season to flex its storytelling prowess on-screen.

The first two seasons of Blue Ridge proved that the town had endless storytelling potential, backed by the show's procedural format and mixed with family drama and local secrets.

The fact that Season 2 managed to introduce new and compelling storylines, such as a racing-family murder, a dangerous bounty hunter, and a landslide finale, proved it didn't run out of gas in expanding its world.

Blue Ridge is a show built for viewers who want crime and tension without the usual twists seen in other procedurals. It highlighted a competent sheriff, not a corrupt one, for starters, and it positioned the community as crucial to its story rather than relegating it to the backdrop. This is on top of the strong performance of its strong ensemble cast led by Jonathan Schaech, Tom Proctor, Sarah Lancaster, and Taegen Burns.

Blue Ridge currently has a strong enough momentum to prove why it deserves a renewal, and increased viewership is only one of the factors to consider when deciding its fate. INSP and Prime Video should look at the stories on why the show works as it is: a small-town crime with a moral center filled with exciting cases that makes it stand out from the rest of the field.