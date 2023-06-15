Blue Lock Season 2: Release, Cast, and Everything We Know So Far

Anime fans are highly anticipating the return of Blue Lock for its sophomore season.

Blue Lock is a Japanese manga series written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura, which was then developed into an anime television series in August 2021.

The 24-episode first season aired from October 9, 2022, to March 26, 2022.

Blue Lock revolves around Yoichi Isagi who tries to learn the titular training regimen from his new coach Ego Jinpachi in order to become the best striker in the world.

Blue Lock

During this year's AnimeJapan in March 2023, Blue Lock Season 2, via Screen Rant, was announced alongside a movie spin-off called Episode Nagi. The announcement came after the end of Season 1.

Given that Season 2's confirmation was only recent, it's possible that Blue Lock's return will not happen this year.

Moreover, Blue Lock Season 1 covered 90 chapters or 11 volumes of the original manga. Considering that the mange has a total of 199 chapters or 23 volumes, Season 2 could cover the same amount as its debut season.

Still, it remains to be seen how long the development of Season 2 will take. There is also no official word on when Season 2 will premiere.

Season 1 was announced in August 2021, and it premiered in October 2022.

If it follows the same timeline, Season 2 could be released sometime in May or June 2024.

The short teaser can be seen below:

Who’s Cast In Blue Lock Season 2?

Blue Lock

Blue Lock Season 1 featured an incredible cast, and based on its ending, a good chunk of them are expected to return.

Here is a list of expected cast members who will return in Season 2:

Jinpachi Ego – Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese voice actor (VA)), Derick Snow (English VA)

Seishiro Nagi – Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese VA), Bryson Baugus (English VA)

Shōei Barō – Junichi Suwabe (Japanese VA), Matthew David Rudd (English VA)

Aoshi Tokimitsu – Shinnosuke Tachibana (Japanese VA), Jordan Dash Cruz (English VA)

Rensuke Kunigami – Yuuki Ono (Japanese VA), Alex Hom (English VA)

Yoichi Isagi – Kazuki Ura (Japanese VA), Ricco Fajardo (English VA)

Meguru Bachira – Kaito Tasuku (Japanese VA), Drew Breedlove (English VA)

Hyoma Chigiri – Soma Saito (Japanese VA), Aaron Dismuke (English VA)

Rin Itoshi – Kouki Uchiyama (Japanese VA), Matt Shipman (English VA)

Jyubei Aryu – Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese VA), Bradley Gareth (English VA)

Blue Lock Season 2 Plot Predictions

Blue Lock

At the end of Blue Lock Season 1, Kunigami didn't make it through the Second Selection, leaving Isagi without his closest friend.

Blue Lock Season 2 is expected to address the aftermath of Kunigami's exit and how it will affect Isagi.

Based on the events of the finale, Blue Lock Season 2 could adapt volumes 12 to 23 of the original manga aka the Third Selection arc.

The aforementioned arc is poised to take center stage in Blue Lock Season 2, with the story mainly focusing on eliminating players from 35 to 11 since Jinpachi wants to form the Blue Lock Eleven.

Blue Lock Season 1 is available to stream on Netflix in some territories.