When Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Starts Streaming on Disney+

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to release in theaters across the globe this weekend, but after its theatrical run, when can fans expect it to be available to stream on Disney+?

The sequel to 2018's MCU smash-hit Black Panther will re-introduce the character after the tragic passing of Chadwick Boseman. On top of addressing T'Challa's in-universe death, the film will open up the underwater world in the MCU. Tenoch Huerta makes his debut as Namor the Sub-Mariner.

Director Ryan Coogler is back in the saddle alongside actors Letitia Wright (Shuri), Angela Bassett (Ramonda), Winston Duke (M'Baku), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Lupita Nyong'o (Nakia), and Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross).

Early reactions and reviews have been positive, The Direct's own Matt Roembke calls it "an accomplishment to not only overcome this adversity with tribute and love while still making it feel like a true sequel."

Now in 2022, an important question is when will it hit streaming? Not DVD, Blu-Ray, or VOD, but when it will be placed on the company's marquee streaming service: Disney+.

When Will Black Panther 2 Begin Streaming?

Marvel

Marvel Studios' latest theatrical release, Thor: Love and Thunder released on Disney+ Day, September 8th. This was 62 days after its July 8 global release in theaters.

However, Disney and Marvel have been fluid with when it places blockbuster films on the streamer.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was streamable on Disney+ just 47 days after release. A huge win for the company as it grossed just under $1 billion and then was able to further strengthen the young streaming service.

Last year, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings went to Disney+ 70 days after its Labor Day Weekend release. Eternals was theater-exclusive for a similar amount of time, going on the streamer 68 days after release.

History shows that Disney is flexible with these decisions and works on a case-by-case basis. However, there are several factors that could indicate exactly when it'll transition to streaming.

Wakanda Forever's Best Chances for Disney+ Release

With little to no box office competition before James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water releases on December 16, Wakanda Forever will look to squeeze out as much profit as possible while in theaters.

This means one shouldn't expect the film to move away from theaters in either November or December. So when could it come to Disney+?

Part of these decisions are revolved around marketing, both Thor 4 and Shang-Chi released on a made-up day to celebrate Disney+. In the case of Black Panther 2, after passing the box office baton to Avatar 2, New Years' Day - January 1, 2023 - could be the perfect time to put Ryan Coogler's latest on the streamer.

That would equate to 51 days after release, only crumbs will be left at the global box office by then, and trailers could spin this as the celebration of a new beginning on Disney+.

Even if it doesn't ultimately release for the New Year, don't expect to see it hit Disney+ before 2023, as the sequel could very well wait until around that 70-day mark (January 20, 2023).

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts in theaters on November 11.