Black Panther Actor Says Sequel Is Better Off Without Him

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to close off 2022 for Marvel Studios as the final film of Phase 4, bringing a thrilling sequel with exciting characters across the board. But while this new adventure brings in heroes and villains that have never been seen in the MCU before, the movie will also be without a couple of key players from 2018's original Black Panther.

At the top of that list is leading actor Chadwick Boseman, who tragically passed away in 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, although this movie will do its best to pay tribute to his memory in and out of the MCU. Michael B. Jordan is also expected to be kept out of Black Panther 2 after his Killmonger was killed in the first movie - but there's another major star that also won't reprise his role from Black Panther.

That actor is Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya, who played the Border Tribe's W'Kabi in 2018 and has worked with Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler on numerous occasions. And ahead of the Black Panther sequel's upcoming release, Kaluuya opened up about his feelings on where the movie will go without his involvement.

Black Panther Star Talks Marvel Sequel

Marvel

Speaking with Variety, Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya shared his thoughts on what's going on with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, in which he won't reprise his role as W'Kabi.

While he had previously noted that he couldn't return due to scheduling conflicts with Jordan Peele's Nope, Kaluuya said that it was "best for the story" that he wasn't in the movie:

“It’s what’s best for the story, what’s best for the film. I’m excited for it. I’m excited to watch it.”

Though he won't come back to his role in the movie, he revealed that he's seen what Marvel is working on and said "it's amazing" thus far:

“Of course, I’ve seen it! It’s amazing.”

When asked about what his future with Marvel Studios holds, he used the same tactic as other MCU co-stars in not revealing anything whatsoever:

“You know I can’t tell you! You’re supposed to start with that!”

Kaluuya also spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about Black Panther 2, expressing how much he wants people to go into this next movie spoiler-free.

“If I said anything, people would be really disappointed. That’s how I feel about it. I think people will be disappointed. They don’t want to be spoiled. They’re surprised in whatever will happen. That’s what was amazing about the first one.”

He also looked at his experience with Chadwick Boseman, praising him for his work ethic on the first movie while he fought his cancer battle the entire way through:

"What can you say? Legit, and I mean that in a real sense, what can you say? Watching him do the first one, knowing what I know, knowing what everyone [now knows], you just look at him in a different stratosphere. As a character, as a human being. I mean..."

That actor is Academy Award-winner Daniel Kaluuya, who played the Border Tribe's W'Kabi in 2018 and has worked with Black Panther 2 director Ryan Coogler on numerous occasions. And ahead of the Black Panther sequel's upcoming release, Kaluuya opened up about his feelings on where the movie will go without his involvement.

W'Kabi Actor Looks Forward to Black Panther 2

Rumors had initially pointed to W'Kabi being back alongside returning characters like Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye, but those rumors were soon debunked once promotional material for Black Panther 2 started going public.

Whilethe actor first said that the decision was due to scheduling conflicts with Nope, it's unclear how much of it was because of that and how much was due to him seeing the sequel as being better off without him. But whichever reason is the truth, he seems to be content with watching the MCU grow from the outside, and he still has the option to come back should everything work out in the future.

Kaluuya has shared his opionions on T'Challa not being recast in past interviews, showing how invested he still is in the Black Panther's story moving forward within the MCU. The character's future is still largely a mystery following the end of Phase 4, but for now, this year's sequel will be an emotional end to one chapter while setting up what's coming over the next few years.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will debut in theaters on November 11.