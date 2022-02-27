Black Panther 2 Leak Reveals Another Country Featured In the Sequel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever experienced multiple production delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a previous report indicated that the stoppage did not affect the sequel's theatrical release in November 2022. Plot details of the upcoming MCU film are still being kept under wraps, but it is widely expected to pay tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman while also showcasing new stories with major Wakandan characters like Letitia Wright's Shuri and Danai Gurira's Okoye.

After being delayed by the recent Omicron surge, filming for Wakanda Forever is back in full swing. Set photos emerged in the past weeks from the sequel's production that gave fans an idea of what to expect, such as returning characters and underwater scenes that could tease the debut of a certain Atlantean.

Now, another interesting behind-the-scenes tidbit has emerged that teases a new location for the sequel.

Black Panther 2 Filming in Puerto Rico?

Haiti

One Take News shared in a report that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will film scenes in Puerto Rico soon. The outlet indicated that the location would serve as a double for Haiti.

Another Namor Connection?

This Wakanda Forever rumor presents several possibilities for the film's plot.

From underwater scenes to the reported casting of Tenoch Huerta as Namor, all signs point to the appearance of the Sub Mariner in the sequel. Given that Puerto Rico is rumored to serve as a double for Haiti, this could indicate another connection to the Marvel character.

In Marvel Comics, Namor went up against Zombie Master and his army of undead Zombies during World War II to save President Roosevelt. While a direct adaptation is unlikely, it's possible that Wakanda Forever could incorporate a flashback where the same elements, such as Namor saving President Roosevelt, would be featured in the movie.

On the other hand, filming scenes in Puerto Rico (as Haiti) could be further setting up Wakanda's global efforts that were introduced at the end of the first Black Panther film. It's likely that Shuri, Okoye, and Nakia could be featured in a scene where they are helping with relief efforts for the country, thus showcasing the African nation's more active role around the globe.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set to premiere in theaters on November 11, 2022.