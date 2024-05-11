Season 2, Episode 5 of MGM+'s Billy the Kid will kick off Part 2 of the second season and is set to be released sooner than expected, which will definitely be exciting for fans.

Episode 4 wrapped up Part 1 of Billy the Kid Season 2 (read more about the full cast of Season 2 here) when it hit MGM+ on November 5, 2023.

Starring Tom Blyth (who recently played the young version of Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes), Billy the Kid follows famous Wild West outlaw William H. Bonney (aka Billy the Kid) and the role he played in the Lincoln County War.

When Will Billy the Kid Return?

Billy the Kid

As mentioned, Season 2, Part 1 of Billy the Kid was already released, leaving many to wonder when Part 2 (consisting of Episodes 5-9) will premiere.

MGM+ recently revealed a brand new trailer for Billy the Kid Part 2 (as shared via YouTube), which also excitingly confirmed when it will air on the streaming service.

According to the end of the trailer, Episode 5 will kick off Part 2 on Sunday, June 2 at 9 p.m. ET, with the rest of the episodes being released on the following Sundays at the same time.

For reference, here is the full release schedule of Billy the Kid Part 2:

Season 2, Episode 5: June 2

Season 2, Episode 6: June 9

Season 2, Episode 7: June 16

Season 2, Episode 8: June 23

Billy the Kid's Steep Competition

Billy the Kid has never been an over-popular show, likely due to it exclusively streaming on the MGM+ streaming service instead of one of the heavy hitters such as Netflix, Max, or Peacock.

That being said, it will be even harder for Season 2, Part 2 to get its feet off the ground since it will be releasing around so many other major projects.

For example, the next live-action show from the galaxy far, far away, The Acolyte, will be premiering on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 4, just two days after Billy the Kid Season 2, Part 2 comes out.

Of course, the target demographic for The Acolyte and Billy the Kid is not the same as one is a Western drama and the other is sci-fi/fantasy, but The Acolyte's popularity will likely still take a toll on Billy the Kid if viewership numbers are compared.

Episode 5 of Billy the Kid could end up being incredible and take the world by storm, but Star Wars may be such a massive franchise that it will be hard for the former to stand up to it.

Star Wars isn't the only big franchise releasing a new project in June, however. Season 4 of Amazon Prime Video's The Boys will also premiere on June 13, and Season 2 of HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, will begin on June 16 (the same day and time as Billy the Kid Season 2's Episode 7).

The Boys and House of the Dragon are both formidable opponents for Billy the Kid, especially considering they stream on two of the biggest services on the planet.

It is also worth mentioning that The Bear Season 3 will also be premiering on June 27, but it won't have as much of an impact on Billy the Kid since it will be released after Billy the Kid Season 2 is over.

Billy the Kid Season 2, Part 2 will begin on Sunday, June 2, streaming exclusively on MGM+.