Big Little Lies Season 3 Gets Exciting Update: When Will It Release?

Big Little Lies’ recently-confirmed Season 3 received an update that longtime viewers will find encouraging.

Based on the bestselling, award-winning novel by Liane Moriarty, Big Little Lies has been a strong performer for HBO since its premiere in 2017. The all-star cast includes big names like Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, and Meryl Streep.

Big Little Lies’ first and second seasons had a gap of about two years between them. Since Season 2 concluded, fans have been curious about the prospect of more episodes. Their curiosity was sated in late 2023 when Kidman announced development on Season 3.

Big Little Lies Season 3’s Pre-Production Is Well Underway

HBO

Speaking to Extra, Big Little Lies star Nicole Kidman promisingly revealed that Season 3 of the popular HBO show is currently in the midst of the writing process.

According to the actress, co-star Reese Witherspoon has been tied up with her work on The Morning Show for Apple TV+. But a third (and likely final) season of Big Little Lies was always in the cards:

"It's being written, so there you go. We haven't started production yet because Reese [Witherspoon] is doing ‘The Morning Show.’ But yeah, that's happening... There was always meant to be a third... It was a trio of storytelling, but there was a reason that it had to wait... It's meant to have had this gap. When people see it, they'll see why."

Kidman specifically mentions that the “gap” between seasons was intentional. It’s been nearly five years since Big Little Lies has graced TV screens, but this was seemingly deliberate.

When she was pressed about potential guest stars that the series’ third season could have in store, Kidman deflected by saying, “Ask Reese.”

When Might Big Little Lies Season 3 Release?

It’s difficult to pinpoint when Big Little Lies Season 3 will arrive on HBO, but an approximate release date can be predicted.

For starters, per Nicole Kidman, The Morning Show Season 4 needs to wrap before work can begin on Big Little Lies in earnest because of Reese Witherspoon’s availability.

The Apple TV+ drama kicks off production in July. Based on previous seasons' production times, shooting for The Morning Show’s next season may not finish until late 2024/early 2025.

With that in mind, there’s a strong possibility that Big Little Lies may not start filming until early to mid-2025. Given that it took a year to get Season 2 to the screen after the shoot commenced, it seems - assuming no major delays - Season 3 is most likely to drop in 2026, meaning that audiences will unfortunately be waiting a while.

Big Little Lies’ Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Max.

