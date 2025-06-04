James Gunn's 'Leaked' Batman Concept Art Gets Official Response from Studio

Concept art for Swaybox Studios' animated Batman spinoff, Dynamic Duo, was allegedly leaked online on May 30, spreading like wildfire, to the point that Swaybox Studios had to release an official response.

Three pieces of concept art, supposedly from Dynamic Duo, were first posted on Reddit in the unofficial DCAU subreddit. The concept art showed Batman entering Dick and Jason's shared bedroom, a future Nightwing and Red Hood surveying Gotham from on top a building, and, at the center of the leak, the designs for the titular duo.

Marcus Evans

Jason's unconventional mohawk of red hair immediately caught the attention of fans, some even questioning the decision. But this wouldn't be the first time Jason has been a redhead in animation or the comics, since Grant Morrison's Batman and Robin was what introduced him as a secret redhead. A comic confirmed to be one of the many inspirations for James Gunn's DCU.

However, fans worried about Jason's radical new look should be relieved to learn that Swaybox Studios' response to the leaks on Instagram was to debunk them outright, confirming that "The concept art that had leaked online is not from our film."

Since Dynamic Duo was announced last October, fans won't have any idea what the Batman spinoff or its characters will look like for a long time, aside from the film being in Swaybox Studios' unique mixed-media animation style. However, one fan took it upon themselves to imagine what Dynamic Duo would look like, which resulted in this fake concept art.

Culprit of 'Leaked' Concept Art Revealed

The day after Swaybox Studios debunked this concept art, an artist named Marcus Evans came forward to claim responsibility, even going so far as to post a video of himself conceptualizing and drawing the designs for Dick Grayson and Jason Todd.

On his Tumblr account, Evans also talked more about the design for Dick Grayson's Robin costume and how he "...wanted to represent Dick as Romani by giving him a floral patterned cape with the red cartwheel symbol" at the edge of his cape, along with making his costume "feel more old school circus."

Evans has done this before, making fake concept art for the at-the-time but no longer in-development animated Batman Beyond movie in 2019. Hopefully, unlike that project, Dynamic Duo will eventually see the light of day in a theater.

Unfortunately, with Dynamic Duo so far off with a release date of Spring 2028, it's anyone's guess as to whether it will reach production at all, especially with the future of the DCU hinging on the success of Superman at the box office.

However, it still hasn't been confirmed whether Dynamic Duo will take place in the DCU as a prequel or be a self-contained story as an Elseworld film. After all, Gunn confirmed that Damian Wayne would be the DCU's present-day Robin, even acting as the lead of the Teen Titans movie.

So, if Dynamic Duo is to be part of the DCU, whatever history is established with the mantle of Robin will have to be carried over into the live-action films.