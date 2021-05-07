Jeffrey Dean Morgan Addresses Possible Flashpoint Batman Movie Appearance

The DC Extended Universe is set to bring numerous sequels into the fray over the next few years, including debuts for new characters like John Cena's Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad and Aldis Hodge's Hawkman in Black Adam. However, even with so much exciting material confirmed to be on the way, there have always been a few "what if" cases that have stood out in the franchise's history.

One of these came with when The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a short-lived cameo in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice as Thomas Wayne. All fans have gotten from his character thus far is the oft-maligned "Martha" moment from that film, although Morgan has often spoken of how much he would love to fully explore the character's comic story.

His most recent interview reconfirmed this desire to give more depth to the elder Wayne.

JDM IS STILL UP FOR FLASHPOINT BATMAN

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan chatted with CinePOP about whether his return to the DCEU as Flashpoint Batman is still a possibility

Morgan spoke about Batman having always been his favorite superhero, admitting that "talking about Flashpoint has been very fun." While he has no idea what's going on with DC or the Flashpoint story, he reiterated that he's available but only has "another two, three-year window" before he may be too old to take on the role:

"At the top of my list has always been Batman, that’s always been my favorite superhero. And talking about Flashpoint has been very fun, I get asked about it a lot. I love the story of Flashpoint Batman. Who knows? Who knows with DC? Who knows with how these franchises work? I suppose I probably have like another two, three-year window, and then I’m gonna be too old. There’s no way. So, look, I’m available. Everybody knows I’m available. I say I’m available, I’ve been saying it for five years. We’ll see what happens. There’s so many superheroes."

Morgan also touched on the DC anti-hero Lobo, saying that he's "really wanted to do Lobo for a long time." The actor teased that he may "have something maybe cooking," and that he "hope[s] that [he gets] to stay playing in this world for a long time" regardless of what happens in the near future:

"I like Lobo a lot, I really wanted to do Lobo for a long time. But we’ll see, we’ll see, I have something maybe cooking, and I’ll let you know soon if that turns out to be. But I love the world of comic books, and I hope that I get to stay playing in this world for a long time."

The interviewer mentioned how exciting it would be to see Morgan take on Flashpoint Batman as well, to which Morgan excitedly responded "Thank you very much, I hope so."

WILL FLASHPOINT BATMAN EVER HAPPEN?

Jeffrey Dean Morgan's relationship with the DCEU became complicated fairly quickly after Warner Bros. appeared to move away from continuing with the Snyderverse. His relationship with director Zack Snyder has remained solid even though the studio decided to bring back Michael Keaton's 1989 Batman as opposed to developing Morgan's hero.

Morgan's interview clearly indicates that he's still passionate about bringing the character to life on the big screen, especially since Flashpoint Batman hasn't been developed in a major live-action project to date. However, the clock is certainly ticking if Warner Bros. wants to bring him back after everything that will happen in The Flash.

The Flash is currently shooting in preparation for release on November 4, 2022.

The full interview with Jeffrey Dean Morgan