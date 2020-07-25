The Flash: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Breaks Silence on Michael Keaton's Batman Casting

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is well known to the pop culture-loving community for his role on The Walking Dead. DC fans and moviegoers alike will also recognize Morgan as Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas, in the opening scene of Zack Snyder's 2016 film, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

It is in these opening moments that we see young Bruce's parents gunned down by a mugger in an alley, just in case everyone forgot Batman's origins...

A 'Flashpoint' scenario notwithstanding, one would think Thomas Wayne's death would spell the end for Jeffrey Dean Morgan's turn as the character. However, there were some rumors last month that Dean would be making a return to the DCEU. These whispers grew silent after the recent announcement that Michael Keaton was in talks to reprise his role as the Dark Knight of Gotham in the upcoming The Flash movie.

ComicBook.com sat down with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and the actor offered the following words when asked about Keaton's casting and his own DCEU future:

“Michael Keaton swooped in and took my gig. Naw, I think that’s super cool. Ever since Zack Snyder walked away, my whole kind of bit in that world has walked away with him. However, there’s always a chat going on. So, we’ll see!”

As mentioned above, many fans were hoping to see Morgan reprise his Thomas Wayne role in a Flashpoint movie. Flashpoint is a famous DC Comics storyline in which the Flash runs back in time to prevent his own mother's death, but in doing so creates a very different type of future. In that alternate timeline, Thomas Wayne becomes Batman to avenge his son's murder.

While it seems that most are satisfied with the return of Michael Keaton to the iconic role, it still would have been quite cool to see Morgan don the cape and cowl. On the plus side however, it doesn't seem like he's ruling it out entirely, since in his words, "there's always a chat going on."