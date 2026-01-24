Funko Just Unveiled One of Its Best-Ever Batman Pop Figures

Funko has gotten fans talking with its latest Batman Pop vinyl figure. The newest release from the fan-favorite collectibles brand is unlike any other Bat-based figure in the Pop line, with some calling it perhaps the best Batman Funko Pop ever. That's a tough title to take, given just how many Batman Funkos there have been over the years, but it is at least making a case.

The new Batman: Arkham Knight Funko figure, spotted online by Funko Pop fan account Funko POP News, is based on the caped crusader's appearance in the hit 2015 video game from Rocksteady Studios. However, it is not your typical vinyl figure. Instead of just being the standard bobblehead-like design the brand is known for, it sees the DC hero perched atop the massive Bat Signal spotlight from the comics.

According to images for the new Batman figure, the Bat Signal even lights up, allowing fans to recreate the Gotham City night sky in their very own living room. Batman sits atop this fixture of the Gotham skyline, holding out a Batarang with his cape waving in the breeze.

Funko Pop

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the figure, raving about the latest Funko release. "Holy s***, it's glorious," wrote one X user. "Damn, that's cool as f***," said another.

The Arkham Knight Bat Signal figure is available online now, giving those Batman-loving collectors a potential new centerpiece for their Funko collections.

The Best Batman Funko Pops Ever

01 Batman

Funko

There is nothing wrong with a tried and true original, and that is what the "01 Batman" Funko Pop represents on this list. Based on the character's classic comic book appearance, this was one of the first DC Funkos publicly released and still has variants based on it released to this day.

Batman (The Dark Knight Rises)

Funko

There are plenty of movie-based Batman Funkos (Matt Reeves' The Batman got more than a dozen when it was released); however, the Dark Knight Rises Batman stands out among the rest. This particular figure was modeled after Christian Bale's all-black Kevlar Bat Suit from the third film of the Nolan Batman trilogy.

Batman Beyond

Funko

Batman Beyond is simply one of the coolest-looking Batman variants across the entire DC canon. So, its Funko figure has to be brought up in a conversation like this. This Pop release captures Terry McGinnis' iconic black-and-red look from the comics in near-perfect form, making it a must-have for Batman fans.

Surf's Up! Batman (1966)

Funko

Sure, the 1966 Batman Funko is fun, but the Surfs Up! Batman variant is even better. Adam West's take on the Dark Knight has one of the most distinct looks in comics. This Pop figure takes that and pairs it with one of the most infamous moments from the OG Batman TV series, in which the Caped Crusader faces off against the Joker while surfing on a wave.

White Lantern: Batman

Funko

For a brief stint in the comics, Batman crossed over into the world of the Green Lanterns, being recruited into the White Lantern Corps. The White Lantern: Batman Funko commemorates that iconic Blackest Night DC Comics storyline, giving the character an all-white alien suit unlike anything the hero had been seen in before or since.

Knightmare Batman

Funko

Say what you will about Zack Snyder's take on the DC universe, but the Man of Steel director knew how to craft a badass costume, specifically those that look awesome on a shelf full of Funkos. The Knightmare Batman Funko Pop is based on the character's appearance in the post-apocalyptic future seen in Batman v Superman (and again in Zack Snyder's Justice League), featuring a tan trench coat and pilot's goggles.

Jungle Batman

Funko

Funko is so good at delving deep into a character's comic canon for the most niche of figure releases, and the Jungle Batman personifies that. This hilarious take on the character, which sees him wearing a caveman-like pelt, comes from a single 1940s comic story in which Batman and Robin are stranded in a jungle.

Batman (Robot) (The Animated Series)

Funko

The Batman (Robot) (The Animated Series) immortalizes one of Batman's most unique looks. Inspired by the 1992 episode "His Silicon Soul," this take on the character gives the Terminator-like robotic face, not actually based on Batman himself, but rather the cybernetic clone created from data from the Bat-Computer.

Batman (Hush) Jim Lee Deluxe

Funko

Who doesn't love the blue and grey Batman look? And the Batman (Hush) Jim Lee Deluxe Funko might be the best of the bunch when it comes to this particular suit variant for the iconic DC hero. Like the new Arkham Knight release, this Funko comes with a prop of sorts, featuring Batman as he appeared in the beloved Hush storyline, standing on the edge of a Gotham City rooftop.

Hellbat

Funko

Sometimes even Batman needs a little help. The Hellbat armor has been a staple of Justice League comics for years, the super-powered red-and-black suit Bruce Wayne wears when facing opponents beyond his power level. The Hellbat Funko pays tribute to this beloved piece of the DC canon, providing a strong one-of-one silhouette among the rest of the Funko Batman figures.