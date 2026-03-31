Batman Writer Defends Controversial Decision For Bruce Wayne To Lose To Black Canary In a Fight: 'He's One Of the Top Heroes In the World'

In a surprising turn for the Caped Crusader, a recently released Batman comic features the Dark Knight on the losing end of a fight against fellow hero Black Canary. The decision sparked immediate debate within the DC Comics community, with fans questioning how one of DC's most formidable fighters could be bested. Now, a lead writer behind the comic is defending the controversial creative choice.

Following the release of Detective Comics #1107 on March 25, in which Dinah Lance (Black Canary) defeated Bruce Wayne (Batman) in a boxing match, writer Tom Taylor took to X to shut down a fan's claim that he "hate[s] Batman."

"I love Batman. I'm literally the writer of Detective Comics," Taylor wrote, directly addressing the accusation before standing firm on his creative stance, adding that both Dinah Lance (and Cassandra Cain) are simply better fighters than Bruce Wayne:

"I love Batman. I’m literally the writer of Detective Comics. He’s one of the top heroes in the world. Dinah Lance is a better fighter than him. So is Cass Cain. Batman doesn’t need you to defend him. He’s Batman."

DC Comics

In the new comic, Batman and Black Canary square off in a boxing match inside Wildcat's gym, a space Lance grew up in and later inherited from Ted Grant.

Rather than a traditional fight, the match is judged on boxing intent, with neither fighter actually landing punches. Cassandra Cain (Batgirl), herself regarded as one of DC's premier combatants, serves as the judge and rules in Lance's favor.

The general sentiment from some fans is that they don't want to see Batman or Bruce Wayne nerfed, or taken down a few power levels than needed. However, Taylor's point is that just because these other powerful, greater fighters are better than Batman in this one element, it doesn't take away from DC's most popular character.

What has always set Batman apart is not that he is the best at any one thing, but that he is exceptional at nearly everything. Black Canary can outclass him in combat, yet it is Bruce Wayne's ability to synthesize all of those skills into one relentless force that makes him (arguably) DC's best hero.

The Power Scaling in Comic Book Movies

Power scaling, the ongoing debate over just how strong, fast, or capable a given hero or villain is, has long been a cornerstone of comic book argument, on the page and on screen.

Fans have already drawn comparisons between Henry Cavill's portrayal of Superman in the DCEU, which leaned into near-limitless displays of raw strength, and David Corenswet's take on the character in his 2025 debut, who seems to be a bit less powerful.

It is a difficult balance for any writer or director to strike, as Superman's greatest narrative challenge has always been his own power, since a character with few limitations offers little room for tension or stakes.

Batman, by contrast, is one of comics' most beloved figures because of his humanity. No alien biology, no super-serum, no mythical powers, just a man who has pushed himself to the peak of human ability.

Both Marvel and DC have wrestled with power-scaling inconsistencies across their cinematic universes, with character strength often fluctuating from film to film (or comic to comic) in ways that can feel at odds with what came before.

Fans notice, and as the reaction to Detective Comics #1107 proves, they are not shy about pushing back.