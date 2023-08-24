Barbie Movie Gets Disappointing Online Release Update

Barbie's online release received a discouraging update amid the movie's continued box office success.

The Margot Robbie-led movie has broken several box office records in the past month since debuting on July 21. Its success in ticket sales led many to speculate that Warner Bros. would postpone its planned digital release in order to maximize theatrical profits.

However, recent signs, like the unveiling of Barbie's official steelbook cover, indicated that the studio was moving forward quickly with the movie's home media releases.

When Will Barbie Be Released Online?

Warner Bros.

According to an official listing from YouTube Movies, via WhenToStream, Barbie will officially be available for digital purchase on Tuesday, September 12.

This came after Warner Bros.' announcement last week that the movie will debut on digital platforms on September 5.

Barbie's new digital release date could hint at a delayed streaming release window for the film as well.

Before it eventually premieres on Max, Barbie is currently slated to have a limited one-week run in IMAX theaters starting September 22.

As first reported by Variety, the movie's upcoming IMAX release will include an exclusive new post-credits scene selected by Barbie director Greta Gerwig.

The fact that it received a limited and extended IMAX run means that Warner Bros. is leaning into increasing the movie's box office earnings, as it gets close to eclipsing $1.3 billion.

As a result, Barbie's streaming premiere will likely happen in October at the earliest.

Which Special Features From Barbie Will Be Included?

The confirmation of Barbie's digital release is an exciting update for diehard fans as it will allow them to rewatch the movie as many times as they want.

It's likely that special features will be included in the film's upcoming digital premiere. In the weeks after Barbie's theatrical release, the cast and crew openly shared details about deleted scenes that didn't make the final cut.

Boris FX's interview with Barbie editor Nick Houy revealed a blurred image of a storyboard that includes a scene called "Midge in Labor," indicating that a funny sequence featuring the character finally giving birth was supposed to appear.

Meanwhile, Barbie cast member Tom Clark shared in a now-deleted Instagram post that Helen Mirren, who is the movie's narrator, walked in during Midge's labor scene.

Barbie director Greta Gerwig also spoke with Indiewire about trying to include a "fart opera" in the movie:

"We've always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we've never done it. We had like a fart opera in the middle. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus."

Hopefully, one or all of the deleted scenes will be included in Barbie's digital release.

Barbie is still playing in theaters worldwide.