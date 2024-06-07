Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Part 2 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Following the release of the first film, anime fans are wondering if Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Part 2 is a possibility.

The crossover anime film mixes the worlds of Hanma Baki and Kengan Ashura, bringing together two of the medium's heavy-hitting martial arts mainstays to see who the best of the best is between Baki the Grappler and Ôma Tokita.

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura arrived on Netflix on June 6.

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Part 2 Release Prospects

Netflix

The release of Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Part 2 is a possibility, but it has not been confirmed since the release of the first movie.

The Netflix crossover movie was a significant event for fans, mixing two beloved martial arts anime worlds into one pulse-pounding 62-minute epic. However, it is unknown if a sequel will be made.

The first film was dubbed as a crossover between the two animes, serving as a special event as opposed to something to build a separate franchise.

Given its crossover nature, if Part 2 were to be released, it would likely be after more stories are told in each anime's separate universes.

This would put a potential release at least several years, giving it time to feel like a significant event again.

Both Baki Hanma and Kengan Ashura will continue over the next couple of years, so fans looking for more of these characters will not be far from more content.

Part 2 of Kengan Ashura Season 2 is set to start rolling out in August (via Crunchyroll). However, no specific release date has been made public.

Baki the Grappler will return in an adaptation of Baki Dou, the sequel series to the long-running manga Baki Hanma (which the Netflix anime is based on). The Baki Dou anime is currently in development with no known release timing (per Anime News Network).

What Could Happen in Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Part 2?

Heading into a potential Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura Part 2, there are plenty of narrative threads for the anime crossover movie to tug upon.

After watching different characters from the separate anime universes square off, the first film's ending finally saw both protagonists face one another.

However, fans missed out on the matchup of the century. The fight between Baki the Grappler and Ôma Tokita was interrupted by Yujirou Hanma (aka the Ogre) and master assassin Gensai Kuroki, who entered the ring wanting their chance at martial arts glory.

As the tournament organizers tried to calm the fervor created by these two spoiling the match, Baki and Tokita decided to call the whole thing off, leaving the tournament without a true victor.

This means a movie asking, "Who would win in a fight between these two anime heavyweights?" never got a proper answer.

If a sequel is given the green light, it would likely involve the pair of anime protagonists coming back together for a proper rematch to decide a winner.

In the momentary glimpse fans had of the two coming to blows before their championship bout was rudely interrupted, the two franchise figureheads looked evenly matched.

If/when the two series reconvene for a Part 2 movie, fans can likely expect a battle for the ages, with Baki and Tokito finally getting the title fight they deserve.

Baki Hanma vs. Kengan Ashura is streaming now on Netflix.

Read more about anime on The Direct:

Haikyuu Season 5: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Where to Watch Haikyuu: The Dumpster Battle Movie 2024 In the U.S. - Theater & Streaming Details

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Release Date, Time & Remaining Schedule