Who Is Ayden Mayeri? 5 Things to Know About Mr. Throwback & Jackpot Actress - Wiki Bio Details

Following the release of Peacock's new satirical series Mr. Throwback, fans want to know more about actress Ayden Mayeri.

Mr. Throwback is a mockumentary series created by Adam Pally and David Caspe, set in a world where a down-and-out former basketball star, Danny Grossman (played by Pally), attempts to defraud NBA superstar Stephen Curry to pay off life-threatening debts.

Directed by David Wain, Mr. Throwback blends sports satire with over-the-top antics, highlighting themes of desperation and absurdity in the high-stakes world of professional basketball.

The series follows Danny’s increasingly outrageous schemes as he tries to reclaim his past glory while navigating a web of deceit, including his ex-wife Samantha (played by Mayeri).

Meet Ayden Mayeri - Biography Details

Ayden Mayeri Has a Lot of Praise for Steph Curry

Similar to many Californians, Mayeri is a big fan of Steph Curry. When speaking with KTLA5, the actress praised his acting abilities, calling him "an incredibly good actor."

This even became a slight annoyance to her only due to the fact that he's "just good at everything."

The actress also praised him as a person, calling him "a sweet angel boy" and "the nicest human:"

"And he's a sweet angel boy... he's what you would imagine. He really is, it's not a lie, he's the nicest human."

Ayden Got Matching Tattoos With Co-Star Debby Ryan

Mayeri and Debby Ryan, the stars of the indie comedy Spin Me Round, celebrated their bond from filming in Tuscany by getting matching tattoos.

Mayeri shared with Variety at the film’s Los Angeles premiere that the duo decided to commemorate their friendship and the film with a tattoo reading, "Frizzante," Italian for "sparkling."

Despite initial resistance from the rest of the cast, Mayeri and Ryan were determined to mark their experience together.

Mayeri also shared that she and Ryan decided to get matching tattoos to despite the rest of the cast's disapproval, "Absolutely not!"

"We all became great friends in Italy. So while we were shooting, Debby and I thought it would be a great idea to get a tattoo in honor of the movie. The rest of the cast was like 'absolutely not!' So when we returned home, Debby and I were determined to show our commitment to each other. So we drew up a design with tattoo artist and friend Colin Rigsby!"

Ayden Has a Hilarious Guilty Pleasure

When speaking with Hollywire on the SXSW Red carpet in 2022, she shared that her favorite guilty pleasure is taking a bath and eating sushi.

In particular, the actress described how she would particularly smoke marijuana then "order sushi and eat:"

"In California, I will smoke a joint in the bath and order sushi and eat. That sounds like I'm really bougee but it's not that expensive sushi. It's like regular-ass sushi."

Ayden Will Next Star in Jackpot

Ayden Mayeri will next appear in Jackpot!, an Amazon Studios action-comedy directed by Paul Feig.

Set in a dystopian future where winning a lottery requires killing the winner before sundown, the film stars Awkwafina as a jackpot winner who must team up with bodyguard Noel (John Cena) to survive the deadly challenge.

Mayeri joins a supporting cast that includes Seann William Scott, Dolly de Leon, and Donald Elise Watkins, bringing her comedic talents to what hopes to be a high-stakes story.

Ayden is Making a Documentary

When speaking with KTLA5, Mayeri explained how she's working on a documentary about an unorthodox record deal she and her friends signed in 2020.

She reminisced about her early musical experiences, mentioning that she was in a band at the age of 12.

They recorded a CD in 2000, which was produced by one of the band member's mothers "at her home studio and made this cool CD."

She was surprised when, in 2020 "someone found it online" leading to a small following and ultimately resulting in a record deal:

"I was in a band when I was 12 and we made a CD in the year 2000 that one of the girl's moms produced at her home studio and made this cool CD for us. And then in 2020 someone found it online and we had this little following and then a record label named Numero Group called and signed us to their label."

She then explained how none of her friends or herself have been working in music but they still went forward with the deal and began creating new music.

