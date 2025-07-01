Marvel Studios knew the original Avengers weren't coming back for years. Despite major changes to the MCU's slate, the director of the Thunderbolts* claims the New Avengers were always part of the studio's plan.

Marvel Studios' final Phase 5 film ended with Val (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) introducing the Thunderbolts* team as the New Avengers since the original Avengers disbanded and are no longer coming. Given changes to Marvel Studios' output, the return of the Russo Brothers (who directed Thunderbolts* New Avengers post-credits scene), and replacing Avengers: Kang Dynasty with Avengers: Doomsday, fans assumed this new team was a new addition. However, when asked about the guidelines Marvel Studios gave the Thunderbolts* director ahead of Avengers 5, Jake Schreier told Kino TV that the New Avengers tag was planned "From the very beginning:"

“From the very beginning, the very end of our movie was set. That was known. And then we had a lot of freedom in terms of how we got there. But, it did have to hand off to what it hands off to, which I think will be fun for people to see when they when they go.”

While Thunderbolts* didn't arrive in theaters until May 2, Marvel Studios hired Jake Schreier in the Spring of 2022. This was also before the disastrous 2023 release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and when Avengers: Kang Dynasty was still in active development. Therefore, the intention for the MCU's team of misfits to assume the Avengers mantle survived all of Marvel Studios' subsequent changes, and the Russo Brothers' plan to fix the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Led by Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova and starring Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, and Lewis Pullman as Bob/Sentry, Thunderbolts* is an ensemble film of familar MCU antiheroes. After being pitted against one another courtesy of Val, they ultimately work together to become a team that not only the world needs but that helps save themselves. The cast is confirmed to return in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

Still, it's important to note that the former Thunderbolts* aren't the only Avengers team out there. The film established that Sam Wilson's Captain America is assembling a different team and even "filed for copyright of the [Avengers] name." Therefore, fans shouldn't expect just one group of Avengers to answer the call in Avengers 5, nor for the two groups to be a united front.

The New Avengers' Original Role in Avengers: Kang Dynasty

Throughout Phase 4 and Phase 5 of the MCU, fans have asked why the surviving members of the original Avengers never reassembled. Jake Schreier's reveal that Thunderbolts* ending was "set" since 2022 explains that.

However, this timeline also suggests Marvel Studios planned for this new team, operating under the Avengers banner, to appear in Avengers: Kang Dynasty, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Jeff Loveness. This also means Yelena, Bucky, and the gang would've been battling Jonathan Major's Kang the Conqueror.

While Thunderbolts* ended with Bob hesitant to use his powers due to the Void, there's little doubt he'll remain on the sidelines for long. The question now is whether Marvel intended for him to be instrumental in Kang's defeat and, if so, is that also how Marvel plans for the New Avengers to take down Doctor Doom?

Thunderbolts* is playing in theaters worldwide.