The Avengers: Endgame of Horror Movies Just Dropped Its First Trailer

Insidious: Out of the Further is living up to its billing as the Avengers: Endgame of horror movies for one compelling reason. In March 2026, reliable scooper Cryptic HD Quality shared that folks who saw the test screening for Insidious: Out of the Further described the film as the Avengers: Endgame of the Insidious movies, and this claim has been validated after seeing the first footage, which featured some familiar faces (demons).

The latest installment in the Insidious franchise is clearly pulling out all the stops to make it distinct from its predecessors by unleashing a crossover roster of demons from its 16-year mythology, much like what Endgame did in paying tribute to the Infinity Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the core of the premise is Gemma (Amelia Eve), a woman who can astral project into The Further and bring entities back to the real world, leading to the return of past demons that Elise and her team encountered.

The official trailer teases a parade of familiar demons and entities alongside new ones, which supported the big crossover vibe that Endgame lived up to at the tail end of the Infinity Saga.

Aside from the crossovers from previous movies and leaning toward nostalgia, Insidious: Out of the Further lived up to its Avengers: Endgame comparison by balancing closure with new beginnings, bringing back Elise Rainier to guide the new story while centering on a fresh family led by Gemma and her daughter.

At the 1:26 mark of the trailer, a glimpse at the Red-Faced Demon (otherwise known as the Lipstick-Face Demon) was seen targeting Gemma's daughter, confirming the entity's return in the 2026 horror movie.

Sony Pictures

The Red-Faced Demon served as the main big bad from The Further, and he stands out because he is more of a primal demon rather than a chatty and calculating villain.

The Lipstick-Face Demon has the ability to lure vulnerable astral-projecting souls into the Further, using their empty physical bodies as vessels to escape into the real world (similar to what he did with Josh at the end of the first Insidious film).

The Man Who Can't Breathe (aka the Wheezing Demon) from Insidious: Chapter 3 can be seen at the 1:34 mark of the trailer. This entity is one of the most disturbing villains in the Insidious franchise, and he came face-to-face with Elise to try to drag her soul to the Further.

Some of its abilities include possessing living beings, shape-shifting into the loved ones of its victims, and causing accidents in the real world.

Sony Pictures

The Shotgun Lady (also known as the Smiling Lady) is an iconic demon first seen in 2010's Insidious, appearing as part of a trapped family in The Further, and is famous for his eerie smile after murdering her entire family in the 1950s.

Sony Pictures

While the film didn't fully explain the shotgun lady's origin, the entity's appearance in Insidious: Out of the Further offers the opportunity to explore more of her story.

Read more on the best approach on how to watch the Insidious movies in chronological order here.

Watch the official trailer of Insidious: Out of the Further below:

Insidious: Out of the Further premieres in theaters on August 21.

Which Other Villains Will Appear In 2026's Insidious Movie?

One key villain from past Insidious movies who has yet to appear in Out of the Further's official trailer is the Keyface Demon, but the movie's poster has already teased his appearance after fans spotted his hand grabbing Gemma at the upper right side.

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The Keyface Demon was the big bad of 2018's Insidious: The Last Key, appearing as an entity with a keyhole for a face who traps souls in a demonic prison-like section of The Further.

Some fans also speculated that the infamous Bride in Black from Insidious: Chapter 2 could also return. Considering the entity's terrifying impact on the franchise, it would be a missed opportunity not to showcase the villain's return in its Avengers: Endgame-like crossover event.

It is also worth noting that Out of the Further isn't just leaning into nostalgia, as it is all but confirmed to introduce new threats, such as the bloodshot-eyed figure seen at the 1:40 mark and a whole horde of ghosts at the 1:46 mark.

Overall, Insidious: Out of the Further clearly embraces its Endgame comparisons, as it lives up to its premise of demons using the world as their playground.