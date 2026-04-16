The Insidious Movies In Order: How to Watch In Chronological Order (Including 2026's Out of the Further)

The Insidious franchise is set to return in 2026, and it is only fitting for fans to learn how to watch the slate of films in the proper order to better understand the mystery behind the Further and the ghosts within it. The Insidious horror movies mainly revolve around a limbo-like realm called the Further, a dimension where lost souls and demons lurk, waiting to possess or drag the living in.

The main targets of these malevolent spirits are people with psychic or astral projection abilities because they can be easily lured into the Further. The key protagonists in this horror franchise are Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) and the Lambert family, led by patriarch Josh (The Conjuring's Patrick Wilson), while the evil ghosts include the Red-Faced Demon (Lipstick-Face Demon) and the Bride in Black.

The Insidious movie timeline spans the 1950s to 2020, delving into how dangerous the Further really is and how the boundaries between that realm and the real world weaken under the sinister power of its inhabitants.

How To Watch The Insidious Movies in Chronological Order

The best way to watch the Insidious movies is not by release order. Instead, watching it in the order shown below is the more appropriate way to better understand the horror franchise's mythology and characters naturally from the beginning.

Insidious: Chapter 3

Warner Bros.

Timeline: 2007

Insidious: Chapter 3 serves as a prequel, introducing psychic and franchise heroine Elise Rainier during mid-retirement and her team, Specs and Tucker, as they investigate a young girl's desire to contact her dead mother.

While this film is the least connected to the Lambert Family hauntings that anchored the franchise, Insidious: Chapter 3 is an important entry because it establishes key rules about The Further and how its entities haunt.

After Specs and Tucker are introduced in Insidious: Chapter 3 as fake internet mediums running a prankster ghost-hunting website, the film serves as the origin story for the core trio.

What begins as a fun gig quickly turns real when they witness genuine supernatural activity. They team up with Elise to save the day, and by the end, the three decide to work together as legitimate paranormal investigators, setting the stage for their future cases (the Lamberts) while planting the seeds of Elise’s deadly rivalry with the red-faced demon.

Insidious: The Last Key

Warner Bros.

Timeline: 2010 (with 1950s flashbacks)

Insidious: The Last Key is another prequel and Elise-centric story that directly continues the story of Insidious: Chapter 3 while diving deeper into the protagonist's backstory and her psychic abilities.

The 1950s flashback in The Last Key revealed that a young Elise possessed the ability to communicate with the dead. However, she still has no control over these powers, leading her to open a red door that summons a demon named Keyface, who kills her mother. This major traumatic event established her lifelong connection to the Further and her motivation to help others.

In the present-day timeline (2010), Elise discovered that the location of their new case involving Ted Garza was her childhood home, reopening past wounds and buried family secrets. The Last Key's ending directly sets up the main Insidious movie, in which Elise receives a call from Lorraine Lambert, who asks for help with her grandson, Dalton.

This is an important movie in the grand scheme of things because watching this allows fans to understand Elise's backstory. Watching her return in the original Insidious afterward hits with far greater emotional weight, transforming her from a mysterious helper into a true hero fans can’t help but root for.

Insidious

Warner Bros.

Timeline: 2010

Insidious is the first movie in the franchise by release order and the one that focuses entirely on the Lambert family in 2010.

The events that took place here, such as Dalton (the son of Josh and Renai) falling into a coma after his soul is trapped in the Further, the red-faced demon tormenting the Lamberts and Elise, and the introduction of the Bride in Black, eventually anchor the wider narrative of the franchise.

The ending of Insidious delivered one of the franchise's iconic scares, revealing that Josh was possessed by The Bride in Black and unknowingly killed Elise in a shocking cliffhanger. Elise's death sets the stage for the events of its sequel: Insidious: Chapter 2.

Insidious: Chapter 2

Warner Bros.

Timeline: 2010 (Flashbacks to 1986)

Insidious: Chapter 2 picks up after Elise's shocking death in 2010, while also revisiting 1986, when it is revealed that a young Josh already encountered the Bride in Black as a child.

As it turned out, a young Elise had already helped Josh overcome the Bride in Black's haunting in 1986, and she hypnotized him so he would forget his ability to astral project into the Further. This ability would later be passed down to Josh's son, Dalton, which sets in motion the events of the first movie.

While Elise is truly dead, she is still part of the story by becoming a more active presence in the Further, helping Josh and Dalton get out of the realm and work together with them to defeat the Bride and Black once and for all. The ending revealed that Elise helped both Josh and Dalton repress their memories of astral projecting into the Further so they could live normal lives. While this tactic worked, Insidious: The Red Door confirmed that the scares are far from over.

Insidious: The Red Door

Insidious

Timeline: 2019

Insidious: The Red Door jumped forward in time to 2019, almost a decade after the Lambert family's last encounter with the Further.

The film focused on a much older Dalton in college, whose repressed memories began to resurface after drawing the Red Door in an art class, setting off the hauntings in this present-day timeline. Elsewhere, Josh investigates his family's history of astral projection, setting the stage for his return to the Further.

Dalton, realizing that he can close the Red Door for good, decided to head into the Further to prevent future souls from being trapped in this limbo-like realm. However, as expected, it didn't work because he came face-to-face with the Lipstick-Face Demon. Josh, who also regained his memories, returned to the Further to save his son.

The spirit of Josh's dead father helped his son and grandson out of The Further, leading to a happy reunion for the Lamberts and seemingly closing their chapter for good.

Insidious: Out of the Further

Warner Bros.

Timeline: N/A

Insidious: Out of the Further marks the start of a brand-new era for the franchise, focusing on a different protagonist, Gemma (Amelia Eve). Given that it's billed as a sequel to Insidious: The Red Door, it's reasonable to assume it will be set after 2019, potentially in the modern-day timeline.

The official synopsis of the movie confirmed that Gemma can travel to the Further, the limbo-like realm introduced in earlier movies. What makes her unique from Dalton and Josh is that she can bring spirits and demons from the Further into the real world, making Gemma a target for the sinister entities because of their desire to crossover.

The trailer also revealed that Elise will return in the upcoming Insidious movie, making her the key connection from the previous films by helping Gemma navigate her dangerous abilities.

Insidious: Out of the Further premieres in theaters on August 21.