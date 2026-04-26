Avengers: Doomsday Will Bring Back 3 Great Forgotten Marvel Superpowers

Over the years, Marvel Studios and the MCU have been pretty good at exploring the vast array of superpowers found within the Marvel world; however, there have been some blind spots. Luckily for fans, Avengers: Doomsday will rectify this mistake by including some of the oft-forgotten super-powered abilities in all of Marvel lore.

The upcoming film from Joe and Anthony Russo (known simply as The Russo Brothers) will bring together a larger Avengers team than ever before. Not only will it see heroes from the prime MCU universe band together under a common banner, but also characters from other realities across the Multiverse, including the Fantastic Four from Earth-828, as well as the classic movie X-Men from Fox's time with the franchise.

This opens the door to a whole new palette of superpowers for the MCU to play with, some of which have never been seen before in Marvel Studios' interconnected on-screen canon.

The Forgotten Superpowers in Avengers: Doomsday

Teleportation

20th Centruy Fox

The MCU has seen speedsters, flyers, even a few portal-makers, but never an outright teleporter. That is, until now! Avengers: Doomsday will feature the first true teleportation-based hero with the introduction of Alan Cumming's Nightcrawler.

Cumming's take on the iconic X-Men character has gotten some of the most fun superhero action scenes of all time thanks to his ability to blink from place to place. One such example came in the opening few minutes of X2 in 2003, in which Cumming's blue-skinned mutant teleported from room to room in the white house.

This teleportation-centered power set will introduce a unique new variable to play with in Doomsday, making for some epic action, whether it's fighting his fellow heroes or Robert Downey Jr.'s villainous Doctor Doom.

Magnetism

20th Century Fox

There are only a handful of heroes in the Marvel world with the magentic powers of Mangeto. Since the iconic X-Men big bad has yet to appear in the MCU (outside of the recently released Doomsday X-Men trailer), his introduction will mark the first time the unique set of abilities will be present in the interconnected canon.

Sir Ian McKellen has been confirmed to bring his take on Erik Lehnsherr back to the big screen, along with his power to control magnetic fields. McKellen's Magneto is something of a wildcard heading into Avengers: Doomsday.

It is unclear whether Magneto will ally himself with his fellow mutants or will end up flipping to join Doctor Doom in his quest to conquer the Multiverse. Given that Doom is typically depicted in a suit of metal armor, one would think the masked big bad would recruit Magneto to his cause to avoid being crushed inside his iron-clad suit of armor like a can of super-powered soda.

Shapeshifting

20th Centruy Fox

Shapteshifting is one of the most fun superpowers in all of superhero fiction, yet it has been largely absent from the MCU to this point. Luckily, for fans, Rebecca Romijn's Mystique is getting set to make her grand return to the big screen in Avengers: Doomsday. Mystique is a blue-skinned mutant with the chameleonic ability to transform into anyone.

This is always a good time in Marvel lore, as it constantly makes you question whether any given character is actually that character or is Mystique hiding in plain sight. Fans can almost surely expect to see this familiar Mystique trope tackled in Doomsday, with the character going undercover as someone else to gather intel, as she has many times on-screen before.

Fans have previously seen some shapeshifting in the MCU with the introduction of the Skrulls all the way back in Captain Marvel. However, this race of Mystique-like aliens was never quite given their due under the Marvel Studios umbrella, often being overlooked or outright forgotten by fans of the franchise.