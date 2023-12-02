Avengers 5 Announcement Gets Mixed Reaction from Fans

Fans had a lot to say following the announcement regarding Avengers 5's official writer, with most either loving or hating the decision.

Avengers 5, which is officially titled The Kang Dynasty and will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026, will be the first Avengers film to be released since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

Since the team-up films have seemingly gotten bigger in scale and raised the stakes with each passing installment, many are looking ahead at The Kang Dynasty with expectations that it will be one of, if not the, biggest MCU title in history.

As the 2026 year inches closer, pre-production and production will eventually get underway for the upcoming movie. This also means that fans will be treated to official announcements regarding cast and crew, such as the recent confirmation that the film is now looking for a new director.

Avengers 5 Finds Official Writer

According to a recent report from Deadline, Loki creator and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron was recently chosen by Marvel Studios to write Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

This comes after Waldron was already confirmed to be the writer of Avengers 6 (which also led to mixed reactions from fans). So now, he will be officially working on both upcoming Avengers sequels that will premiere on May 1, 2026 and May 7, 2027, respectively.

Following the announcement, many fans took to social media to express their mixed reaction to Waldron's new role in Avengers 5.

Some fans are optimistic about the direction he will take the film, while others feel as though The Kang Dynasty could benefit more if someone else was holding the pen.

On the positive side of the mixed reactions, @MasterTainment took to X (formerly Twitter) to say that "Waldron is a king:"

"Let's gooooo. Michael Waldron is a king!"

@cinecomical also expressed their excitement by saying Waldron's writing "ate" in Doctor Strange 2 when Wanda Maximoff told Doctor Strange above Kamar-Taj that she was being reasonable:

"Say what you want about Michael Waldron but he ate this idk!"

Other fans such as @BorkEternal appreciate how Waldron "views the Multiverse" and uses it as a storytelling device, making them that much more excited that he will get to utilize it more in Avengers 5:

"I like Michael Waldron as a writer, and I especially like how he views the multiverse simply as a storytelling tool to explore character, rather than the cameo machine so many people would like."

@ZattMurdock specifically pointed out how Loki made Tom Hiddleston's character "the best story arc in all the MCU," and since Waldron played such a big part in making that show, he is the perfect choice for the next Avengers flick:

"'Loki' is not just top tier MCU, but one of the best character arcs I’ve seen in sci-fi. The series has made Loki as important as Iron Man, Captain America or Thor, and arguably it’s the best story arc in all the MCU. Just pair Michael Waldron with Eric Martin and we’re golden."

@LachesisHD did admit that the news caused them to feel a bit "conflicted," but that Waldron will be a "better choice than Jeff Loveness," the writer for Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania who was originally attached to write Avengers 5:

"Very conflicted on that one.. Better choice than Jeff Loveness though for sure."

@xpertfusion3 stated that, since Waldron is the writer, now all Marvel Studios needs to do is bring in Sam Raimi "to direct" Avengers 5 and 6 for them to be "guaranteed bangers:"

"Now just get Sam Raimi to direct both of them and we are gonna get guaranteed bangers."

While it is clear many fans are extremely pleased that Waldron will be penning Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, many aren't too excited about the recent news.

For example, @nexuswidow expressed that both of the upcoming Avengers movies will now probably feel just like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a movie they don't seem to think too highly of considering they also included a gif of someone being disappointed:

"With Michael Waldron writing the scripts… we’re really getting two more 'Multiverse of Madness' movies."

@justlikeloki posted a video of Elizabeth Olsen talking about the writers of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (which was led by Waldron) and stated that Olsen "must hate Michael Waldron like the rest of us:"

"I’ve never seen this omg she’s so real. I know she must hate Michael Waldron like the rest of us."

@LukeFlux1 referenced the Loki Season 2 finale, which was written by Eric Martin, and stated that they wish Avengers 5 would be written by him instead of Waldron:

"After that 'Loki' finale, I can’t help but wish they were being directed by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead with Eric Martin writing."

@petiteandmighty simply stated that they didn't like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, alluding that they are not excited for Waldron to take on The Kang Dynasty:

"Uggghhhh but 'Doctor Strange 2' was sooo baaaad."

Some fans such as @mikeswriting wish that films as important as Avengers 5 should be written by people "more experienced" than Waldron:

"Another 'Rick & Morty' alum with 8 total projects on his resume? Seriously? Can't we get someone more experienced?"

@ParallelExtra seemed to not be as critical of Waldron as they are Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, saying that Waldron will need more time to write the scripts for the upcoming Avengers films than he was given with past MCU projects:

"Yeah but will Kevin Feige give him actual time to write the scripts, or will he call him 2 weeks before production and be like: 'Oh yeah buddy you got like 10 hours to write both scripts, also everything from the 5 movies + 10 tv shows that released yesterday needs to connect.'"

@HanyoPlays is worried that Waldron will "[write] everyone like they're completely different characters," which is what many fans were critical of in regards to Wanda's character when Doctor Strange 2 came out:

"Oh congrats, can't wait to see how he screws this up. He'll probably start by writing everyone like they're completely different characters."

Why Did Marvel Studios Hire Michael Waldron for Avengers 5?

Even though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may not have been as universally loved as everyone wanted it to be, there is one likely reason that Michael Waldron was hand-picked for both upcoming Avengers movies - the Multiverse.

Loki (which, once again, was created by Waldron) and Doctor Strange 2 both dealt with the Multiverse extremely heavily and even laid out a lot of its rules going forward.

Since the MCU is in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, and due to The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars culminating that saga, Marvel Studios probably feels as though Waldron is the best option since he has experience with the franchise's Multiverse.

Since he was brought on for Doctor Strange 2 and was the creator of Loki, it is clear that Marvel Studios has a lot of faith in Waldron, and it is important for fans to remember that just because Waldron writes something in the script doesn't mean it will make it into the film.

For example, Kevin Feige will still have to give the ultimate greenlight on the script before filming begins. And if production gets ramped up and the actors, directors, or even other members of the writing team feel as though something isn't working, it can be changed.

With that being said, while a lot of the fandom seems to have mixed reactions right now on Waldron taking over the writing duties for Avengers 5, everyone will have to wait until the film comes out to see how he is going to handle it.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will be released in theaters on May 1, 2026.