Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Gets Promising Release Update (Official)

Despite a lack of information as of late, Ubisoft recently confirmed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release in the next 12 months.

Originally announced back in June 2021, this open-world take on the hit Avatar franchise has been promised to provide RPG adventuring akin to other Ubisoft titles like Assassin's Creed and Far Cry, mixed with the sci-fi world of Pandora.

Since that initial reveal, things from the Frontiers of Pandora camp have been rather quiet. Aside from some leaks suggesting more info could be imminent, fans eager to get their hands on the game have been left wanting for nearly two years.

A Hint at Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Release

Ubisoft

As a part of its fiscal year earnings report for 2022/2023, video game publisher Ubisoft confirmed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release sometime before the end of its next fiscal year.

The title was listed amongst a handful of games all set to hit store shelves before March 2024.

This comes after an internal delay for the title was revealed as a part of Ubisoft's Q1 earnings. In that report, the title was said to have been moved from a 2022 release window to sometime in 2023 or 2024.

On Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot remarked that they are working hard to "come with something that is perfect" when the game does ultimately release:

“We want to make [Avatar] a video game industry brand. It is important for us that we come with something that is perfect.”

When Will Avatar's Video Game Come Out?

After years since fans have last seen Frontiers of Pandora, it is exciting to see that the game is seemingly nearing release.

Picking a window, an early 2024 release for the title could make a lot of sense, being a slower time for the gaming industry. This would allow Ubisoft to dominate the conversation and get out of the way of heavy hitters expected for later this year like Xbox's Starfield and PlayStation's Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

However, if Yves Guillemot is as serious about making Avatar "a video game industry brand," then he may want to go up against the big dogs and release the game this fall.

A fall release would also align with the publisher's release calendar. Recent reports noted that Assassin's Creed: Mirage had been internally delayed out of this fall, potentially clearing the runway for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora to launch.

And with Avatar 3 coming to theaters at the end of 2024, the goal should ultimately be to get the game out before then, which it seems it is on track to do.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to launch on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Amazon Luna.