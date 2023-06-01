Ubisoft Announces Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora's Next Reveal Date

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is set to receive its best look yet soon during an upcoming event.

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment's upcoming open-world video game will look to expand the world that Avatar director James Cameron built.

The game's story is still shrouded in secrecy, but it has been confirmed that it will allow players to explore Pandora thoroughly. While the game's promotional drive has been minimal, marketing is poised to ramp up soon since a new poster was previously released.

Ubisoft Announces Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Reveal Showcase

Ubisoft

Massive Entertainment shared a new promo for Ubisoft Forward, confirming that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will receive a special look at the event on Monday, June 12 at 10 a.m. PST / 7 a.m. EST.

The 47-second promo shared that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will have a "live reveal" during the event, potentially indicating that a new trailer will be unveiled.

Ubisoft previously confirmed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will release sometime before the end of its next fiscal year, potentially before March 2024.

What Will Ubisoft Reveal for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora?

Given that it is unknown when the events of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora will take place, there's a chance that Ubisoft will finally reveal how the game fits in the franchise's expansive timeline.

The live reveal could also showcase the different gameplay mechanics that Frontiers of Pandora will feature for players, similar to how Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was unveiled during the PlayStation Showcase.

There's no denying that the Avatar films are a visual marvel, and Frontiers of Pandora will look to emulate that aspect in the video game landscape.

It's possible that the upcoming event will feature stunning visuals alongside the expected gameplay reveal. Moreover, Frontiers of Pandora's story could also be pushed to the forefront.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora has no release date yet.