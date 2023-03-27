Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Open-World Game Gets New Promotional Poster

Pre-orders of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora could begin soon as marketing appeared to be kicking off due to newly-leaked promotional material online.

After the success of Avatar: The Way of Water at the box office, James Cameron's otherworldly franchise is looking to make history in the video game landscape by introducing Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Little is known about Ubisoft's upcoming game, but it was confirmed that it is a first-person open-world game that will explore the secrets of Pandora.

Leaked Poster Confirms Avatar Game's Pre-Order Bonus

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

ScriptLeaksR6, a reliable Ubisoft data miner, shared a leaked image of a pre-order bonus for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, confirming that gamers will receive "The Child of Two Worlds Pack" consisting of a cosmetic costume and weapon skin:

This leak suggested that pre-orders for Frontiers of Pandora could begin as early as next month. If pre-orders do start during that time frame, then the game could release in the latter part of this year or early 2024.

In June 2021, Ubisoft unveiled the first trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, giving fans a sneak peek of its gameplay and the expansive open world of the Na'vi's home planet.

How Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Connects to the Movies

It remains to be seen if there will be an additional pre-order bonus for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora aside from cosmetic items. There is a chance that other exciting inclusions will be featured, such as early access or a collector's edition of the game.

Meanwhile, Frontiers of Pandora has the potential to expand the world that James Cameron built like never before.

Speaking with Polygon, Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau confirmed that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is canon to the movies, revealing that it takes place in the "western frontier" of the planet and is set "in the timeframe after [the sequel] opens, but before the one-year time cut in the movie.”

It is unknown which specific Na'vi Frontiers of Pandora will focus on, but it being canon to the movies could allow familiar faces like Jake Sully and Neytiri to show up as pivotal characters in the game's story.

Moreover, the game's western section setting might also reveal new creatures and characters that could be pivotal to Avatar 3 and beyond.

Although the release date is still unknown, Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora is set to be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Amazon Luna.