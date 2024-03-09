Who Is Apple Farrelly? 4 Things to Know About Ricky Stanicky Actress

Apple Farrelly, daughter of Peter Farrelly, appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Ricky Stanicky, and here are four interesting things to know about her.

Directed by Peter Farrelly, Ricky Stanicky stars Zac Efron, John Cena, and Andrew Santino in a comedy about a group of childhood friends, now adults, as they hire an actor to play their imaginary friend Ricky Stanicky.

The movie debuted on Amazon Prime Video to mixed reactions, with only a 49% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes but a far more upbeat 72% from audiences.

4 Things to Know About Ricky Stanicky's Apple Farrelly

Apple Farrelly

Famous Family & Early Life

Standing at 5' 8," 22-year-old actress Apple Farrelly is best known as the only daughter and one of Peter Farrelly's two children. The 67-year-old director, screenwriter, and producer is a Hollywood veteran, who has collaborated with his brother Bobby Farrelly on many occasions to create plenty of classics.

Apple was born to Peter Farrelly and his wife Melinda Kocsis, whom he married in 1996, although her exact birthday is currently unknown. Her brother, Bobby, is currently about 24 years old.

Her famous father is credited with directing Shallow Hal, There's Something About Mary, and Hall Pass, and his debut film was the now-classic Dumb & Dumber. He notably also led the way on Green Book, which earned him two Academy Awards in 2019 for "Best Picture" and "Best Original Screenplay."

Per an Instagram post from her brother Bob Farrelly, Apple graduated in June 2018 from The Thacher School near Los Angeles, California. The private boarding school was founded as an all-boys school but began admitting girls in 1977.

Apple Farrelly: Animal Lover

In a 2014 Instagram post, Apple revealed her equestrian interests with a picture of her horse, Tammy, which she had recently begun riding at the time.

The Thacher School from which Apple graduated holds a unique Horse Program that requires students to ride and care for a horse in their freshman year. The school's official website describes the program, noting how it teaches students "tenacity, self-confidence, humility, patience, and so much more:"

"Tenacity, self-confidence, humility, patience, and so much more are gained as students face the challenge of a new riding technique or a stubborn horse and take full responsibility for the animal’s care."

Previous social media posts from Farrelly only further reveal her love for animals thanks to her pictures with numerous dogs, baby chicks, pandas, and pigs.

Previous Hollywood Credits

Apple Farrelly appeared as Carly in Ricky Stanicky during the bowling alley scene that saw her friend Susan get stuck in a ball dispenser.

Her part in the 2024 comedy marks her seventh acting credit and her first named character, with all her past roles coming in movies directed by Peter Farrelly.

She made her Hollywood debut in 2001's Shallow Hal, which starred Jack Black, during a hospital scene at a time when she was only an infant.

A full list of acting credits for Apple Farrelly can be seen below:

Shallow Hal (2001)

(2001) Stuck on You (2003)

(2003) The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

(2007) The Three Stooges (2012)

(2012) The Greatest Beer Run Ever (2022)

(2022) Ricky Stanicky (2024)

Fear of Nepotism Allegations

During an interview with Ability, Apple's father Peter Farrelly talked about his children and revealed intriguing details about his daughter's Hollywood career.

He noted how after having been in "little movies" and had "small parts," she just had a more important role in Ricky Stanicky, praising how she "knocked it out the park" in the streaming comedy.

"My daughter has been in little movies, she’s had small parts in movies, but she just had a big role in 'Ricky Stanicky'... Yeah, she knocked it out of the park."

The actor continued to speak on how Apple is "terrified about the nepo baby s**t," revealing her fear of being accused of nepotism and having only received her Hollywood roles due to her family connections. Nonetheless, he praised his daughter as "talented" and "naturally good at it:"

"She’s of course terrified about the nepo baby shit, but she’s talented. She’s great. She’s just naturally good at it, so what’s she going to do? She really does knock it out of the park."

Fans looking to keep up with Apple Farrelly on social media can follow her on Instagram.

Ricky Stanicky is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.