Meet Anja Savcic: 4 Things to Know About the Loudermilk Star

Anja Savcic is turning heads thanks to her work in Loudermilk.

The Bosnian actress (originally from Sarajevo, Bosnia) plays Claire Wilkes in the series, the unlikely roommate of the former music critic and recovering addict the show takes its name from, Sam Loudermilk (played by Ron Livingston).

After originally airing on the AT&T Audience Network in 2017, the gripping dramedy was acquired by Netflix, making its debut on the streamer in the U.S. in January 2024.

4 Facts About Loudermilk Star Anja Savcic

Anja Savcic

Anja Savcic Graduated in English at SFU

Before appearing in Loudermilk, Anja Savcic graduated from Simon Fraser University (SFU) in Vancouver, Canada.

The 31-year-old (born November 27, 1992) majored in English at the respected Canadian institution with a business minor.

Savcic graduated in June 2015 from SFU's Burnaby Campus (a municipality in the Vancouver Metropolitan area), appearing in several Vancouver-filmed series and TV movies during her time in school, including The Flash and iZombie.

Anja’s Time in Theater Prepared Her for Future Acting Roles

While she has come to be known as a star of the screen, Anja Savcic laid her acting roots on the stage as a part of the Arts Umbrella Touring Theater Troupe.

According to the Loudermilk star, her time in the theater helped with her future acting career.

In a conversation with The Permanent Rain Press, Savcic noted her time as a member of a troupe "got [her] over [her] fear of presenting:"

“Oh, it prepared me so much. I’d started out in high school, and we got to go, and toured secondary schools all over the Lower Mainland, and it was amazing, and I learned so much about theater. Not too much about film, but acting translates so… It got me over my fear of presenting and I was really shy when I was younger, so it helped.”

ABC’s Big Sky Secured Anja a Satellite Award Nomination

While some may just be discovering Anja Savcic thanks to her work on Loudermilk, the five-foot-six actress has previously appeared in hit series like Big Sky where she earned awards consideration.

In 2022, Savcic's work as Scarlet Leyendecker on the ABC drama netted her a Satellite Award nomination for "Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film."

While she lost to Lisa Edelstein for her work on The Kominsky Method, Savcic was incredibly grateful for the nod.

At the time, she called being included on the list "an honor," thanking the International Press Academy in a post on her Instagram page:

"Wow!! Thank you to the International Press Academy for the nomination! What an honor to be included on this list. Congrats also to my new friend John Carroll Lynch also nominated for 'Big Sky.'"

Savcic Will Next Star Alongside Zac Efron

Savcic's next project is the upcoming Peter Farrelly film Ricky Stanicky, where she will star alongside Zac Efron and Peacemaker actor John Cena.

The movie is described as an absurdist comedy, following three best friends who for years have used an imaginary person named Ricky Stanicky to blame for their misdeeds (per Variety).

Also set to appear in the film - as reported by Deadline - are William H. Macy, Andrew Santino, and Lex Scott Davis.

Produced by Amazon Prime Video, the R-rated comedy marks a return to the genre for Farrelly after such hits as Something About Mary and Hall Pass.

Filming for the streaming blockbuster occurred throughout much of 2023 in Sydney, Australia.

Savcic's role in the film remains unknown, but fans will not have to wait long to find out exact specifics as the Zac Efron-led movie will be released on Prime Video on March 7, 2024.

Where Can Fans Follow Anja Savcic Online?

Fans looking to keep up with Anja Savcic even further can follow her at @anjasav on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram (@anjasav).

Loudermilk Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Netflix.