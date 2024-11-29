Ben Stiller Returns for There's Still Something About Mary Sequel Movie In New Fan Poster

In a spout of what seems to be some wishful thinking online, fans crafted a viral poster centered on a potential sequel to Ben Stiller's There's Something About Mary, There's Still Something About Mary.

Stiller, who spends most of the time sitting in the director's chair on projects like Apple TV+'s Severance, once led the Farrelly Brother's 1998 comedy alongside superstar actress Cameron Diaz.

The original film grossed over $176 million at the domestic box office in 1998, making it the third-highest-grossing movie in the U.S. and Canada.

Ben Stiller Appears in Something About Mary Sequel Poster

Facebook

A viral poster for a potential sequel to There's Something About Mary started to make the rounds online, putting comedy icon Ben Stiller back into his role from the 1998 original.

The fan-made poster, which originates from Facebook, sees Stiller and his co-star from the first movie, Cameron Diz, back at it for a potential new comedy titled There's Still Something About Mary.

While the poster and movie are fake, the post describes the film's story as following Stiller's Ted and Diaz's Mary as "after six months apart, [they] decide to try blind dating through a personality-matching app" and end up matched with each other:

"Mary is back in the hilarious sequel 'There’s Still Something About Mary.' Ben Stiller and Cameron Diaz reunite as Ted and Mary, who, after six months apart, decide to try blind dating through a personality-matching app. When the app pairs them together, their unexpected reunion leads to a heartfelt and comedic journey to rekindle their love. Coming to theaters March 2025."

No confirmed plans for a sequel to There's Something About Mary have been made public, but that is not to say it will never happen.

Stiller slowed down his acting output over the years but did not throw in the towel entirely. While he may have leaned into his directing career, working on the highly successful Severance series for Apple, the actor has three upcoming projects he is starring in lined up, including the long-awaited Happy Gilmore 2.

Stiller's willingness to appear in a legacy sequel like Happy Gilmore 2 proves that if he were to get the call, he would likely be all over a second Something About Mary film.

The biggest hang-up surrounding any potential Mary follow-up would be Mary herself, Cameron Diaz. Diaz has not worked in Hollywood since she retired from acting in 2018.

Her tune has seemingly changed recently, though. The actress is set to make her hotly anticipated return to the silver screen in Netflix's Back in Action sometime next year. She has also been confirmed to be part of the voice cast for the upcoming Shrek 5, reprising her role as Princess Fiona.

Because of this, like Stiller, Diaz seems ready for a potential Something About Mary sequel, should that pitch come along.

There's Something About Mary is streaming on Starz.