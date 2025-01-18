Meet Anthony Robles' Family: His Wife, Father, Mother & More In Real-Life After 'Unstoppable' Portrayals

The family of wrestler Anthony Robles recently became the subjects of Prime Video Original Unstoppable, leaving some curious to learn more about them.

Anthony Robles is the latest sports star to be the focus of a biopic, Unstoppable. The film, in which actor Jharrel Jerome portrays him, explores how he overcame the obstacles of being born with just one leg to win the 2011 NCAA individual wrestling national championship.

Anthony Robles' Family - Details & Background

Laura Robles

Laura Robles is the wife of wrestling champion Anthony. She celebrates her birthday on October 12. Her husband posted a happy birthday message on his Instagram page, wishing her a happy birthday on behalf of him and their young son, Abel.

The couple married in late 2021 before Robles took to Facebook to share photos from their scenic outdoor wedding in December.

Regarding her career, Robles is a realtor whose page on The Ethridge Team notes that she works "with residents in Phoenix and the East Valley." The page also reveals she was born in Arizona and grew up in Gilbert.

When she is not working, Laura noted on her realtor profile that she enjoys spending time with her husband, son, and dogs, along with "traveling, skiing, wine tasting, and working out."

But that hasn't been Laura's only career, as her Facebook page also reveals she was a Treatment Coordinator at Advanced Orthodontics in Arizona in 2019.

Abel Robles

Abel Robles is the son of Anthony and Laura, who was born on December 28, 2022, according to his mother's Instagram. This makes him two years old.

Laura went into more detail, revealing he was born at seven pounds and 20.5 inches long, before going on to say how Anthony had quickly managed to "transition into an incredible father:"

"We are already so in love and I’ve especially enjoyed watching Anthony already transition into an incredible father to our baby boy. What a miracle and a blessing!"

Over Christmas 2024, just before Unstoppable's Amazon Prime Video release, Anthony shared a picture of their happy family celebrating the holidays. Abel seemingly had just unwrapped a Lightning McQueen toy from Pixar's Cars.

Around the same time, the Robles celebrated Abel's second birthday. He and Laura tagged along as Anthony was the Grand Marshal of the Fiesta Bowl Parade.

Laura recounted the tale of Abel's birthday on Instagram, which included a happy birthday song, cupcakes, and a pair of "beautifully designed, custom Fiesta Bowl Parade Nike's" matching with Anthony:

"The Yellow Jackets also helped us celebrate Abel’s 2nd Birthday, sang Happy Birthday, gave him cupcakes and beautifully designed, custom Fiesta Bowl Parade Nike’s (Anthony and Abel got matching pairs)! After a quick car nap, we hosted Abel’s Birthday Party at our house where all his friends & some cousins came to play on his new playset in the backyard. It’ll be hard for us to top this Birthday for him! We all had such a wonderful day!"

One month earlier, Laura posted another family photo where Abel was playing with another toy car, which he has clearly grown fond of.

The family even dressed up for Halloween, where Anthony and Laura wore classic referee outfits while Abel followed in his father's footsteps as a wrestler (via Instagram).

Judy Robles

Judy Robles is the mother to Anthony, who discovered she was pregnant at just 16 years old and gave birth on July 20, 1988. It was then she found, after being told by her parents, that her son had been born with one leg, something she described as a "scary" experience (via USA Today).

After giving birth to Anthony, Judy returned to school and continued to have a social life, balancing her teenage years with the duties of motherhood. Her parents even offered to raise Anthony as her little brother instead of her son, but ultimately decided she had to "get it together and be there for him."

Judy met her future husband, Ron, when she was 18; they had two more boys, Nicolas and Joshua, a daughter, Ronnie, and one last son, Andrew.

Eventually, Ron and Judy would separate and end their marriage (more on why later), leaving Anthony's mother with no income, four children to feed, and a mortgage. This prompted her to fall into depression as the bank sought to foreclose the house.

Judy shared with The Upcoming that she "didn't believe it when she first found out" that Jennifer Lopez would be portraying her in Unstoppable. "She's been incredible, she's been kind, and she's been someone I could really trust... I keep on telling her that she did 'me' better than I could do me."

Ron Robles

A profile on Anthony published on Deadspin noted he grew up with a stepfather, Ron Robles, who joined their family when he was just two years old. Together, Ron went on to have four more children with Anthony's mother, Judy, while the wrestling champion never met his biological father.

Anthony always wanted to be accepted by Ron, saying how he "[doesn't] call him stepdad" but instead just "dad" as he "really looked up to him."

Ultimately, Ron abandoned Judy and left for California with another woman when Anthony was in college. The report stated that Ron couldn't "forgive" Anthony or his mother for his skin color, as he saw them as "living reminders that he had to share [Judy] with other men."

Actor Bobby Cannavale plays Anthony's abusive father figure in Unstoppable.

Unstoppable is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.