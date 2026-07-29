Ant-Man 4 Could Still Happen On One Condition, Says Kathryn Newton (Exclusive)

Cassie Lang actress Kathryn Newton revealed how a theoretical fourth Ant-Man movie could come to fruition. The last of the Paul Rudd-led movies, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was released in 2023 and had the important job of introducing a grown-up Cassie Lang, Scott Lang's daughter, who Newton took over after Abby Ryder Fortson played her as a child in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp. With Newton in the role, Cassie became a fully-fledged hero, gaining her own suit and fighting alongside her father to defeat Kang the Conqueror.

However, the third Ant-Man film didn't perform particularly well financially, raising questions about whether there will be more Ant-Man films after Avengers: Doomsday. When The Direct asked Kathryn Newton about this during an interview promoting her upcoming film The Devil's Mouth, the actress behind Cassie Lang professed the decision is "up to the fans at the end of the day." She added that recent events have proven "the power of fandom," with sequels and reboots bringing franchises back to life:

"I think that's not up to me, and it's up to the fans at the end of the day. I've always talked about the power of a fandom, and if you want something, it will happen, no matter what... If you love it, it's gonna come back around. We see it all the time with things being rebooted and sequels after 20 years. If fans want something, we listen. And that's how I felt about everything I've done."

Marvel Studios

Newton said that she "trusts [the] power" of the MCU fandom, noting that Ant-Man 4 could happen on the condition that Marvel fans are vocal enough about wanting it. "If they want something, they will have it:"

"Even on this movie, [The Devil's Mouth], I was thinking about the new fans, I hope, to get with a shark film. Like a shark genre film. It's different than a horror film. It's a different thing, different genre. So, you think about the fans a lot, and on Marvel specifically, that's one where the fandom is the biggest fandom I've ever been a part of. And I trust their power, and if they want something, they will have it."

While Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania once played a pivotal role in setting up Kang as the major Multiverse Saga villain, a broader storytelling shift from Marvel Studios rendered Kang irrelevant, and the focus turned to Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, in which both Rudd and Newton are set to appear.

In the years since, Marvel Studios has remained quiet on whether Ant-Man 4 is a part of its plan. Director Peyton Reed shared during Quantumania's press cycle that he was "treating it like a trilogy; as if [Ant-Man 3] were the last one. You can never presume you’re gonna get to make another one." However, the director added, "I think there’s a lot of story to be told with these characters."

While fan sentiment is powerful, Marvel Studios has often stuck with trilogies for its character-focused movies. Iron Man, Captain America (Steve Rogers), and the Guardians of the Galaxy are three major MCU franchises that stuck with the trilogy format, even as their characters continued to play roles within the broader MCU. Thor and Spider-Man are the only two MCU heroes who have received a fourth installment in their solo franchises. This makes Ant-Man 4 possible, though statistically, the odds are against it.

While it's possible that Marvel Studios may opt for a fourth film featuring the Ant-Man family in Phase 7, the direction things are headed for Scott and Cassie Lang right now suggests a different plan.

Ant-Man & Cassie Lang's Future in the MCU

Marvel Studios

While Ant-Man 4 is not currently on the table, that doesn't mean Marvel has forgotten about the Ant-Man family. As mentioned, both Scott and Cassie Lang are bound for Avengers: Doomsday, which will likely play an important part in setting the table for the next step in their journeys.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige shared that Ant-Man's role in Avengers: Doomsday is that of an "elder statesman," hinting that he is rising up the ranks in the team as he now "[deals] with other newer characters." Rudd is one of a handful of Avengers team members from the Infinity Saga returning in Avengers: Doomsday. But if Avengers: Endgame was anything to go by, these next two Avengers films might be the opportunity for Marvel to either put Ant-Man's story to bed or set him up for a new storyline in the next phase.

As for Cassie Lang, Newton's role in the MCU is full of possibilities. Newton is the only MCU teen hero confirmed for a role in Avengers: Doomsday, and her involvement may indicate a new, younger Avengers team developing in the MCU.

A Young Avengers/Champions team has been forming in the background of the MCU, with Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, and WandaVision's Billy and Tommy Maximoff expected to be part of the lineup. Even if Ant-Man 4 wasn't to happen, being a part of the new Young Avengers lineup would keep Newton plenty busy as Cassie Lang in the MCU.