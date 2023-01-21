Ant-Man 3 Star Accidentally Spoils Key Quantum Realm Detail

Kathyrn Newton, who plays Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, just revealed a new detail about the film's Quantum Realm.

Even though the hype for Ant-Man 3 has centered on Kang and his plans for Phase 5 of the MCU, this subatomic world that he - and the Ant-Man cast - find themselves in is equally mysterious.

Marketing for the film has already shown a bit of what to expect from the realm; but thanks to MCU newcomer Kathyrn Newton, fans now have some new information.

Ant-Man 3 Actress Talks Quantum Realm "Goo"

The Direct

In talking to Fandango, Kathryn Newton revealed a new detail about the Quantum Realm, stating that "when you arrive, you have to drink some goo:"

“Well, when you arrive, you have to drink some goo. And then you can get along and talk to people."

The threequel star had a bit more to share about this Quantum libation: "It's goo... It's like red goo," she said before turning to Paul Rudd and saying, "I got the red goo, you got the green goo."

But instead of confirming which hued goo his character consumed, Rudd was awkwardly silent and tight-lipped before answering with, "I don't know."

Even so, Kathyrn Newton continued to explain this world-building detail, explaining, "They get a beverage, you know. We have 7-Eleven, they have goo."

When asked whether it has an unpleasant taste, she confessed:

“I think it tasted great. And then you can understand everybody and they can understand you.”

The Quantum Realm's Sticky Situation

Thanks to the Ant-Man 3 teasers and trailers, audiences already know the Quantum Realm looks weird and even cartoonish at times.

The fact that drinking different colored goo is how the MCU family will be able to interact with those in the Quantum Realm sounds just as weird.

Still, this is new information that could be key, especially since the Ant-Man 3 cast will be doing quite a bit of communicating with Kang, as well as MODOK and Bill Murray's Lord Krylar.

If so, this could be why Paul Rudd appeared hesitant to chime in as he didn't want to play a part in spoiling this detail.

Whether Quantum goo is a significant spoiler or not remains to be seen. But for now, it suggests that Quantumania will live up to its name.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17.