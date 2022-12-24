Disney Confirms When Ant-Man 3's Next Footage Will Release

Disney has announced when fans can expect to see new footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

The upcoming threequel is set to be a completely new experience for the franchise. No longer will it be the "palette cleanser"— instead, Scott Lang and his family are going up against one of the most powerful MCU villains yet: Kang the Conqueror.

Yes, this is the very same Kang who will be terrorizing the Avengers in the upcoming The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars outings, making the first full appearance in his prime form during Ant-Man 3.

For those excited to see the MCU's smallest heroes go up against its largest threat, it looks like Marvel Studios might have the perfect Holiday gift.

Marvel Delivers a Holiday Treat

Marvel

ABC announced on Facebook that their Disney Chrismas Celebration would hold a special treat for Marvel fans.

During the programming, audiences will be able to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Evangeline Lilly and Kathryn Newton "as they explore Avengers Campus" at Disneyland California Adventure.

That's not all, however. Following their fun journey, a brand new "Special Look" at the upcoming Ant-Man 3 will be shown off.

Fans will be able to check it all out on Christmas Day during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing on ABC from 10:00am to 12:00pm ET on December 25. It can also be streamed on Hulu.

Many might not realize that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is under two months away with Phase 4 of the MCU now officially over. Oh, how time flies by.

So what should everyone expect from this new footage, with the move right around the corner?

Perhaps Marvel Studios will finally give the wider world a glimpse at MODOK, who has previously been confirmed for the project after appearing in both the San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and D23 trailers earlier this year. They could also easily keep that under wraps for the general audience, however, leaving that as a bigger surprise for the movie's release.

One thing fans will most likely see is new footage of Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Maybe they'll even include the line where he casually drops that he's murdered Avengers before, which was the highlight of the Comic-Con exclusive trailer.

Kathryn Newton's Cassie Lang could use more focus as well. Fans would surely appreciate an action shot or two of her new heroine taking on Kang and his army.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17, 2023.