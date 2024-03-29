Dexter alum Luna Lauren Velez and Ozark's Marc Menchaca join the cast of American Rust Season 2.

The sophomore run of American Rust chronicles the story of police chief Del Harris as he unravels a disturbing wave of murders in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, leading to an unexpected conspiracy that could endanger everyone living in it.

American Rust Season 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 28.

Every Main Cast Member of American Rust Season 2

Jeff Daniels - Chief Del Harris

Jeff Daniels

Jeff Daniels returns to lead the American Rust Season 2 cast as Chief Del Harris of Buell Police.

In Season 1, Harris grappled with the fact that the son of his one true love was entangled with murder. Things took a dark turn in the finale when he committed triple homicide, but it was due to self-defense.

Season 2 features Harris returning to his old department in Pittsburgh, where a series of murders occur that prompted Buell's finest to investigate. Harris is also being investigated for the crimes that he committed in Season 1, and his morality is tested on whether he will confess or leave it all behind.

Daniels has over 80 credits, including memorable roles in Dumb and Dumber, The Squid and the Whale, and The Newsroom.

Maura Tierney - Grace Poe

Maura Tierney

Grace Poe (played by Maura Tierney) is Del Harris' girlfriend whose son was wrongfully convicted of murder in Season 1.

The character spent a good chunk of Season 1 trying to prove her son's innocence, working with Harris to unearth who framed him.

Ahead of Season 2, a new beginning is in the cards for Grace.

Maura Tierney spoke with TV Insider to tease what lies ahead for Grace in Season 2, noting that she will have a "very different journey" after the shocking Season 1 finale:

“It’s a very different journey because the two men in her life have sort of… I don’t want to say abandoned her, but I think that’s how the character feels. Del is now working in Pittsburgh and her son Billy has put up some boundaries. So in a way, she’s not in control of these two men and principal relationships in her life.”

Grace's lack of control over the two closest men in her life is set to be one of her deeper arcs in Season 2.

Tierney is best known for her role as Abby Lockhart in ER. The actress also appeared in Liar, Liar, Insomnia, and Beautiful Boy.

Mark Pellegrino - Virgil Poe

Mark Pellegrino

Mark Pellegrino stars as Virgil Poe, Grace's estranged husband whom she had a divorce with.

Season 2 shows Virgil still clearly frustrated by the divorce, but he accepts that he has to live with it.

Pellegrino's notable credits include Underdeveloped, Supernatural, and The Hunted.

David Alvarez - Isaac English

David Alvarez

David Alvarez appears in American Rust Season 2 as Isaac English.

Isaac is Billy's best friend who is the actual killer in Season 1. It is revealed that he is the one who hit Pete Novick over the head with a wrench, leading to his death.

While Isaac's guilt almost leads him to confess his crime, Harris stops him because he believes that it will only cause Billy pain and misery.

Alvarez's other notable credit is playing Bernardo in West Side Story.

Alex Neustaedter - Billy Poe

Alex Neustaedter

Billy Poe is Grace's son, who is wrongfully convicted of murder, and the one who took the fall for the real suspect, his best friend, Isaac. The character is played on-screen by Alex Neustaedter.

Billy didn't tell the truth about Isaac because he was in love with his sister, Lee. This decision led to a chain of devastating events for the young man.

American Rust Season 2 shows Billy out of prison, but he is still suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder after the harrowing events of Season 1.

Neustaedter's most recognizable role is playing Bram Browman in Colony. The actor also has credits in Ithaca, A-X-L, and The Dead Diaries.

Julie Mayorga - Lee English

Julie Mayorga

Julie Mayorga reprises her role as Lee English, Billy's high school sweetheart who tries to stay with him amid his struggles during Season 1.

Billy almost proposed to Lee, Isaac's sister, in Season 2, but he was disappointed when she did not arrive at the proposal because she was with her ex-husband in New York.

Mayorga's other major role is playing Benita Parla in Rare Objects.

Rob Yang - Chief Steve Park

Rob Yang

Rob Yang brings Chief Steve Park to life in Season 2.

Steve Park is Del Harris' partner who is suspicious about him and Del's involvement in a potential homicide case at the end of Season 1.

Succession fans may recognize Yang for his role as Lawrence Yee. The actor can also be seen in The Menu, The Americans, and Living with Yourself.

Kyle Beltran - Detective Ramon Fisher

Kyle Beltran

Detective Ramon Fisher (played by Kyle Beltran) is a member of the Brotherhood, a group under the Pittsburgh police department that uses extrajudicial killings instead of proper processing when solving crimes and catching suspects.

Beltran has many notable roles in the past, such as playing Alexi in Inventing Anna, Seren in David Makes Man, and Morris in American Horror Story.

Luna Lauren Velez - Detective Angela Burgos

Luna Lauren Velez

One of the newcomers in American Rust Season 2 is Luna Lauren Velez as Detective Angela Burgos.

Angela is one of Del Harris' associates in the Pittsburgh Police Department who her peers respect. Angela worked with Del to investigate the unexplained series of murders in the town.

Velez is best known for serving as the voice of Rio Morales in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The actress also appeared in Dexter, Oz, and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Marc Menchaca - Vic Walker

Marc Menchaca

Marc Menchaca joins the cast of American Rust Season 2 as Vic Walker.

Vic is also a police officer and a member of the Brotherhood. The character is known for his unpredictable nature, which is why Ramon Fisher killed him.

Menchaca has credits in Ozark, Homeland, and Inside Amy Schumer.

Nick Sandow - Mike Orr

Nick Sandow

Nick Sandow appears as Mike Orr, a character described as an "irreverent department veteran" working for the Pittsburgh Police Department.

Sandow's notable credits include Orange is the New Black, The Wannabe, and Clarice.

Britian Seibert - Cynthia Frazier

Britian Seibert

Britian Seibert plays Cynthia Frazier, Vic's girlfriend who is suffering from an abusive relationship with him.

Despite her internal struggles, Cynthia believes that Vic will change and become a better man one day (spoiler alert: no, he won't).

Seibert previously appeared as Eva in A Murder at the End of the World.

Christopher Denham - Russell Wolff

Christopher Denham

Christopher Denham is a fresh face in Season 2. The actor plays Russell Wolff, a delivery guy who had a parcel delivered to one of the victims which is later revealed to be a bomb.

Denham can be seen in Argo, Shutter Island, and Billions.

Amelia Workman - Rinna Bransford

Amelia Workman

Rinna Bransford (played by Amelia Workman) is a smart attorney mentoring Lee English in Season 2.

Workman has credits in FBI, Blindspot, and Pressure.

Leon Addison Brown - Chief Bolt

Leon Addison Brown

Leon Addison Brown is a Season 2 newcomer, and he plays Chief Bolt of the Pittsburgh Police Department.

In a shocking turn of events, Chief Bolt is later revealed to be part of The Brotherhood.

Brown was previously featured in The Knick, Person of Interest, and Law & Order.

Sara Lindsey - Maya Park

Sara Lindsey

Sara Lindsey's Maya Park is Steve Park's self-assuring wife.

Lindsey is known for her roles in Concussion, High Desert, and Promised Land.

American Rust Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

