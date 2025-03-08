American Idol 2025: Here’s Why Katy Perry Left American Idol After 7 Seasons

Long-serving American Idol judge Katy Perry moved onto greener pastures at the end of the musical competition program’s twenty-second season.

One of modern music’s biggest superstars, Katy Perry rose to fame in 2008 with her album One of the Boys, and especially the hit single “I Kissed a Girl”. Perry has remained in the music world since, with a sizable gap in her discography during her stint on American Idol.

Why Isn’t Katy Perry on American Idol Anymore?

ABC

On the Season 22 finale of American Idol, which aired on May 19, 2024, longtime judge Katy Perry officially stepped down from her post. It was an emotional affair, with Perry in tears and hugging her fellow judges.

As for why Katy Perry walked away from Idol after seven seasons, the answer lies in a talk show appearance from a few months earlier.

In February, Perry was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live. It was there that the pop star announced that she would be leaving American Idol that May (via People):

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for 'Idol.' I mean I love ‘Idol’ so much."

At the time, she hinted at desires to break into her own, more personal projects again. After all, at the time, it had been four years since she released a studio album:

"It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?”

Around the same time, Perry also spoke to Entertainment Tonight And remarked that she wanted to leave American Idol to “make space for other things:”

"I am always emotional on finale, but gosh when this finale comes, I better just tape the false lashes to my face. I'm just trying to make space for other things. It's not like me ending this show means I'm going to go retire on an island, even though that would be fabulous. I'm gonna go to work."

During her last episode of Idol, Katy Perry offered a heartfelt message to the viewers which made it clear that she treasured her time on the series and that there likely wasn’t any animosity that resulted in her signing off:

"It's been an amazing journey, all seven seasons, thank you for inviting me into your homes, letting your kids watch even though you were probably a little nervous with it being me. I love America and I'm so excited to go back out to all of America to tour one of these days soon."

Programs like American Idol rotate judges all the time so the fact that Katy Perry left is certainly not out of the ordinary.

Since Katy Perry won’t be returning to American Idol this year, a familiar Idol legend has replaced her as a judge for the season.

What’s Next for Katy Perry?

Since wrapping up her time on American Idol, Katy Perry has kept plenty busy.

In September 2024, she put out her seventh full album, called 143. And despite the record being met with scathing reviews and controversy (due to Perry working with embattled producer Dr. Luke, who was sued in 2014 for sexual assault) Katy Perry is gearing up for her first concert tour in seven years.

The Lifetimes Tour will kick off in April and will send Perry across the globe to play a grand total of 83 shows.

On top of that, Katy Perry will soon blast off into outer space. Along with CBS Mornings host Gayle King and several other women, Perry will take part in an 11-minute space flight that is expected to lift off in the spring, although a firm date has not yet been announced.