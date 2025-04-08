Meet Jamal Roberts: 5 Things to Know About American Idol 2025 Singer

Among Season 23 American Idol hopefuls who landed in the Top 24 is Mississippi girl dad Jamal Roberts.

Since landing a spot on the long-running reality competition, the 26-year-old singer competed in the Showstoppers round and the Heads to Heads challenge before securing his place in the Top 24 with Chris Stapleton's "Tennessee Whiskey."

But there's so much more to know about this American Idol contestant ahead of his next performance.

Get To Know American Idol Contestant Jamal Roberts

American Idol

Jamal Roberts Has Been Singing Since He Was 2

According to the Meridian, Mississippi native (via WTOK), his grandparents discovered his musical talents early on, and he "grew up singing The Temptations:"

"I've been singing since the age of two. My grandfather and grandmother actually were the ones that knew that I would sing one day. I grew up singing The Temptations... So since the age of two I've been singing."

Jamal Works as a PE Teacher

Before American Idol, Jamal taught physical education at Crestwood Elementary School in his hometown of Meridian, Mississippi.

In addition to coaching and teaching, his students know him for his music and for bringing joy to the school (via WTOK), as he often sings throughout the day. He also appears to be involved with the school's musical activities along with teaching PE.

Jamal Thinks His Song Choice Earned Him the Golden Ticket on American Idol

In talking about his American Idol song choices with Queen City Newsfeed, Jamal explained he's being "very strategic" during Season 23:

"I'm being very strategic this season. I don't want to be boxed up, I want to be in my own lane... I'm gonna be the wow factor."

As for what was going through his mind when he earned his golden ticket, Jamal admitted, "I kinda figured with the song choice," which was a rendition of "Mary Jane" by Rick James:

"Not gonna lie. I kinda figured with the song choice. It would throw a lot of people off but it would get some attention too. The song choice was one of the main things."

Jamal's Favorite Judge Is Lionel Richie

Of American Idol Season 23's judging panel, Jamal admits his favorite has to be "Lionel," telling Queen City News Feed, "he's just giving me the energy I need:"

"Definitely Lionel. I don't know. He's just giving me the energy I need. He's like, 'That's what you need to do.'"

But Jamal also has an appreciation for former American Idol winner and current judge Carrie Underwood, saying, "She's giving me that tough love:"

"But you know, I love Carrie too because she's giving me that tough love. She's like, 'This is what you need to do. If you don't do it, you're gonna go home.' So you know, I fixed it up, did what I had to do, and came home with it."

Find out why Katy Perry left American Idol after 7 Seasons here!

Jamal Has Two Daughters

Jamal Roberts is the proud father of two daughters whose names reflect his love of music: six-year-old Harmoni and four-year-old Lyrik.

Not only did the girls hug their dad on-screen after he secured his golden ticket, but Jamal often shares their milestones on social media and even videos of them singing.

How To Follow Jamal Roberts Online

Those looking to keep up with Jamal and his American Idol journey can do so on Instagram (@officialjamalroberts).

Check out four things to know about American Idol 2025 contestant Slater Nalley here!